Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.0 million, or $4.55 per diluted share, on revenue of $408,000.

"Our first quarter 2021 results are a reflection of a combination of factors - limited cash, limited inventory, minimal marketing spend, and the continued effects of COVID-19's impact on Bailey 44," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group. "We expect to see improved operating results in the second quarter and significantly improved operating results in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 now that we have sufficient cash and inventory to support expected levels of operations."

Since our IPO this past May, which bolstered our balance sheet with cash for working capital, we have been able to:

ship inventory for DSTLD, which started to arrive at our warehouse in late May, with the majority arriving mid-July to mid-September;

ship Bailey 44 product to wholesale accounts starting mid-May, with a significant acceleration in wholesale booking orders for this fall that are in-line with pre-pandemic wholesale levels, and;

develop a marketing and advertising plan, including an Amazon marketing strategy, which we are rolling out starting mid-July, with the majority of the spend starting this fall.

Additionally, we closed our acquisition of Harper & Jones as part of the IPO. We were not able to include operating of Harper and Jones in our Q1 earnings, as it was not acquired at that point. For the first quarter of 2021, harper and Jones had $903,000 in revenue.

Finally, we announced the non-binding LOI to acquire Stateside, which, if the acquisition is consummated, will be accretive to revenue and operating results. The Stateside acquisition and our goal to acquire additional accretive acquisitions, as noted in our S-1, would not have been possible if we had not gone public.

Davis concluded, "This is really the tale of two companies, one pre-IPO with limited cash, inventory and marketing dollars and one post-IPO with a stronger cash position, fully stocked inventory and a meaningful marketing budget and strategy to drive revenue and earnings. Importantly, we expect the second quarter to be better than the first quarter, with the bulk of the post-IPO benefit coming in the third quarter and going forward as the inventory is 100% in stock, the marketing strategy is in full force and Bailey-44 wholesale shipments are back to pre-pandemic levels."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net Sales were $408,000 versus $2.6 million in the year ago quarter. The decline in net sales was driven by COVID-19 delaying the start date of our new Bailey 44 designer until the fall of 2020, and limited inventory at DSTLD due to limited cash.

versus in the year ago quarter. The decline in net sales was driven by COVID-19 delaying the start date of our new Bailey 44 designer until the fall of 2020, and limited inventory at DSTLD due to limited cash. Gross profit declined $1.6 million due to a liquidation of old and obsolescent Bailey 44 and DSTLD inventory at values below the production cost amount.

due to a liquidation of old and obsolescent Bailey 44 and DSTLD inventory at values below the production cost amount. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.0 million , or $4.55 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million , or $2.87 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

In addition to first quarter results, we wish to make you aware of the following:

Second quarter operating results are still expected to be adversely impacted by those factors which impacted the first quarter operating results. However, the adverse impact will be lesser in the second quarter due to the Harper & Jones contribution, Bailey 44 wholesale shipments for May and June, and some inventory levels starting in late May for DSTLD.

Second Quarter 2021 Updates

Bailey 44 started shipping wholesale orders in May, which is the first time in fifteen months that Bailey 44 has shipped wholesale orders.

Bailey 44 fall 2021 wholesale bookings are in-line with pre-pandemic revenue levels.

DSTLD received a men's denim inventory shipment in May, with more men's denim inventory landing in July.

DSTLD will receive women's denim inventory shipment in July.

DSTLD will receive men's and women's tee shirt inventory shipment in July.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET today to discuss results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13721021 or via the web by using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/3zs4cx93.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

















Three Months Ended















March 31,















2021

2020





















Net revenues

$ 408,405

$ 2,576,685 Cost of net revenues

615,942

1,222,793



Gross profit (loss)

(207,537)

1,353,892





















Operating expenses:









General and administrative

1,907,518

2,475,043

Sales and marketing

170,820

317,876

Distribution

63,578

138,435



Total operating expenses

2,141,916

2,931,354





















Loss from operations

(2,349,453)

(1,577,462)





















Other income (expense):









Interest expense

(675,044)

(314,975)

Other non-operating income (expenses)

562

-



Total other income (expense), net

(674,482)

(314,975)





















Provision for income taxes

-

14,090 Net loss

$ (3,023,935)

$ (1,906,527)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding -









basic and diluted

664,167

664,167 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (4.55)

$ (2.87)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















Three Months Ended















March 31,















2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (3,023,935)

$ (1,906,527) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

100,687

110,882



Amortization of loan discount and fees

223,065

52,140



Stock-based compensation

36,976

49,932



Change in fair value of warrant liability

(562)

-



Change in credit reserve

3,335

(58,132)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net

22,700

45,637





Due from factor, net

(6,950)

(67,378)





Inventory

573,496

30,224





Other current assets

(195,027)

155,411





Accounts payable

195,528

1,135,762





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

98,075

(608,047)





Deferred revenue

(1,667)

(15,231)





Accrued compensation - related party

(62,777)

(16,107)





Accrued interest

394,479

251,230



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,642,577)

(840,204) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash acquired in business combination

-

106,913 Deposits

-

43,510



Net cash provided by investing activities

-

150,423 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from related party advances

-

122,414 Advances from factor

32,617

180,552 Proceeds from venture debt

-

250,000 Issuance of loans payable

1,347,050

- Issuance of convertible notes payable

528,650

- Proceeds from sale of Series A-3 preferred stock

-

428,926 Subscription receivable from Series A-3 preferred stock

-

(117,614) Offering costs

(130,523)

(43,353)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,777,794

820,925 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

135,217

131,144 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

575,986

40,469 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 711,203

$ 171,613





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ -

$ -





















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Venture debt issued in exchange of forgiveness of accrued interest

$ -

$ 209,211 Warrants issued for offering costs

$ -

$ 918 Warrants issued with venture debt

$ -

$ 58,421 Issuance of promissory note payable in acquisition

$ -

$ 4,500,000 Issuance of Series B preferred stock in acquisition

$ -

$ 11,000,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,

December 31,















2021

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 711,203

$ 575,986



Accounts receivable, net

12,832

35,532



Due from factor, net

181,032

210,033



Inventory

589,783

1,163,279



Prepaid expenses

218,853

23,826







Total current assets

1,713,703

2,008,656 Deferred offering costs

409,409

214,647 Property, equipment and software, net

53,293

62,313 Goodwill

6,479,218

6,479,218 Intangible assets, net

7,403,000

7,494,667 Deposits

92,668

92,668







Total assets

$ 16,151,291

$ 16,352,169





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 5,964,045

$ 5,668,703



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,343,721

1,245,646



Deferred revenue

-

1,667



Due to related parites

378,676

441,453



Convertible notes, current

100,000

700,000



Accrued interest payable

1,131,518

737,039



Note payable - related party

137,856

137,856



Venture debt, current

300,000

5,854,326



Loan payable, current

1,563,000

992,000



Promissory note payable

4,500,000

4,500,000







Total current liabilities

15,418,816

20,278,690 Convertible notes

2,418,013

1,215,815 Loan payable

1,485,044

709,044 Venture debt, net of discount

5,668,319

- Warrant liability

5,703

6,265







Total liabilities

24,995,895

22,209,814





















Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)





























Stockholders' deficit:









Series Seed convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 20,714,518 shares authorized, 20,714,518 shares issued







and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock. Liquidation preference of $5,633,855 as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2,071

2,071

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 14,481,413 shares authorized, 5,654,072 shares issued









and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock. Liquidation preference of $2,713,955 as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 565

565

Series A-2 convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 5,932,742 shares issued









and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock. Liquidation preference of $2,966,371 as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 593

593

Series A-3 convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 18,867,925 shares authorized, 9,032,330 shares issued









and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock. Liquidation preference of $4,787,135 as both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 904

904

Series CF convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 836,331 shares issued









and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock. Liquidation preference of $434,890 as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 83

83

Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 20,714,517 shares authorized, issued and outstanding









at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Convertible into one share of common stock.









Liquidation preference of $11,000,000 as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

2,075

2,075

Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 936,144 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as









of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Common stock, $0.0001 par, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 664,167 and 664,167 shares issued and









outstanding as of both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

66

66

Additional paid-in capital

27,518,971

27,481,995

Accumulated deficit



(36,369,932)

(33,345,997)







Total stockholders' deficit

(8,844,604)

(5,857,645)







Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 16,151,291

$ 16,352,169



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 593-1047

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

