Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Digital Brands Group, Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Net Earnings of $5.0 million or $0.38 per diluted share

Revenues increased 69.6% to $4.5 million, which excludes the revenue from the Harper & Jones spin out

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. 

"We are pleased to see the significant revenue growth and operating leverage since the acquisition of Sundry. In fact, based on wholesale bookings and current e-commerce trends, our third quarter and fourth quarter revenues will be meaningfully higher than this quarter.  Additionally, we will continue to show a higher level of cost savings in our third and fourth quarters versus this quarter, " said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"We are also excited about our two new revenue channels that will launch this Fall, which are our proprietary affiliate program and our multi-brand retail store.  We have had to place a limit on the number of reps in the affiliate program and are now building a waiting list."

Results for the Second Quarter

  • Net revenues increased 69.6% to $4.5 million compared to $2.6 million a year ago
    • This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter
  • Gross margin increased 40.4% to $2.2 million compared to $1.5 million a year ago
    • Gross profit margins increased to 52.0% from 42.0% a year ago
  • G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 4.0% to $4.1 million compared to $4.2 million a year ago
    • G&A as a % of revenue declined to 90.7% from 160.1% a year ago
    • G&A expenses included $1.3M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A, amortization of loan discount, and stock option expense
  • Sales & Marketing expenses decreased 20.1% to $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million a year ago
    • Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 50.9% compared to 89.3% a year ago
  • Income from operations was $9.0 million compared to a loss of $10.6 million a year ago
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $9.5 million, or a loss of $26.47 per diluted share, a year ago

"We are still on track to generate internal free cash flow in October and based on current trends we expect this internal free cash flow to increase every quarter." said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13740703 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=O1i6mEmc

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended








June 30, 

June 30, 








2023

2022

2023

2022










Restated


Restated

Net revenues

$        4,493,424

$         2,649,432

$         8,869,803

$         5,278,562

Cost of net revenues

2,157,349

1,536,703

4,540,488

3,552,396

     Gross profit

2,336,075

1,112,729

4,329,315

1,726,166















Operating expenses:







     General and administrative

4,074,051

4,243,031

8,380,063

8,073,621

      Sales and marketing

1,097,326

1,372,568

2,036,677

2,230,087

      Distribution

242,214

221,925

512,399

424,773

      Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(12,098,475)

5,920,919

(12,098,475)

7,121,240

            Total operating expenses

(6,684,884)

11,758,443

(1,169,336)

17,849,721















Income (loss) from operations

9,020,959

(10,645,714)

5,498,651

(16,123,555)















Other income (expense):







      Interest expense





(1,086,889)

(2,173,769)

(2,951,487)

(3,730,612)

      Loss on disposition of business





-

-

-

-

      Other non-operating income (expenses)

2,240

3,336,963

(676,749)

2,653,375

            Total other income (expense), net

(1,084,649)

1,163,194

(3,628,236)

(1,077,237)















Income tax benefit (provision)

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

7,936,310

(9,482,520)

1,870,415

(17,200,792)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,892,050)

(51,404)

(2,962,503)

(166,074)

Net income (loss)

$        5,044,260

$       (9,533,924)

$       (1,092,088)

$     (17,366,866)















Weighted average common shares
 outstanding - basic

6,170,227

358,223

5,920,596

245,911

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted






20,865,111

358,223

20,615,480

245,911

Net income (loss) from continuing per common share - basic






$                 1.29

$              (26.47)

$                  0.32

$              (69.95)

Net income (loss) from continuing per common share - diluted






$                 0.38

$              (26.47)

$                  0.09

$              (69.95)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW 









Six Months Ended








June 30, 








2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss




$      (1,092,088)

$    (17,200,792)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







      Depreciation and amortization

1,765,619

1,113,188

      Amortization of loan discount and fees

1,611,433

2,818,174

      Loss on extinguishment of debt

689,100

-

      Loss on disposition of business

2,923,940

      Stock-based compensation




207,094

258,852

      Shares issued for services




499,338

-

      Change in credit reserve




344,140

(5,053)

      Change in fair value of contingent consideration




(12,098,475)

7,121,240

      Change in fair value of warrant liability




-

(18,223)

      Change in fair value of derivative liability




-

(880,388)

      Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program




-

(1,760,755)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








      Accounts receivable, net

375,685

(100,662)

      Due from factor, net

(96,955)

202,787

      Inventory

454,011

(128,255)

      Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(44,213)

(395,781)

      Accounts payable

92,494

435,110

      Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,346,068

1,461,572

      Deferred revenue

(183,782)

(55,034)

      Accrued interest

217,479

690,624

   Net cash used in operating activities




(2,989,112)

(6,443,396)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash disposed






(18,192)

-

Purchase of property, equipment and software






(27,855)

-

Deposits






87,378

-

   Net cash provided by investing activities

41,331

-

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances

(57,427)

(172,036)

Advances (repayments) from factor

154,073

(142,436)

Issuance of loans and note payable

4,194,799

548,808

Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(6,604,552)

(3,068,750)

Issuance of convertible notes payable






-

2,301,250

Issuance of common stock in public offering






5,000,003

9,347,450

Offering costs






(686,927)

(1,930,486)

   Net cash provided by financing activities

1,999,969

6,883,800

Net chane in cash and cash equivalents

(947,812)

440,404

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,283,282

528,394

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$          335,470

$          968,798











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



Cash paid for income taxes

$                      -

$                      -

Cash paid for interest

$          686,071

$          191,152











Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:



Conversion of notes into common stock






$                      -

$       1,802,372

Conversion of notes into preferred stock






$       5,759,177

$                      -

Right of use asset






$          467,738

$          201,681

Warrant and common shares issued with notes






$                      -

$            98,241

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS
















June 30, 

December 31, 






2023

2022

ASSETS



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$            335,470

$        1,275,616


Accounts receivable, net

196,919

583,368


Due from factor, net

438,142

839,400


Inventory

4,771,271

5,122,564


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

872,142

766,901


Assets per discontinued operations, current

-

241,544




Total current assets

6,613,944

8,829,394

Property, equipment and software, net

98,170

104,512

Goodwill

8,973,501

8,973,501

Intangible assets, net

11,421,311

12,906,238

Deposits

106,547

193,926

Right of use asset

339,085

102,349

Assets per discontinued operations

-

2,628,136




Total assets

$       27,552,558

$      33,738,056









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$         8,143,991

$        8,016,173


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,038,937

3,936,920


Deferred revenue

-

-


Due to related parties

472,790

555,217


Contingent consideration liability

-

12,098,475


Convertible note payable, net

100,000

2,721,800


Accrued interest payable

1,779,274

1,561,795


Note payable - related party

-

-


Loan payable, current

1,190,405

1,829,629


Promissory note payable, net

5,613,839

9,000,000


Right of use liability, current portion

312,226

102,349


Liabilities per discontinued operations, current

-

1,071,433




Total current liabilities

22,651,462

40,893,792

Loan payable

443,635

150,000

Right of use liability

33,501

-

Liabilities per discontinued operations

-

147,438




Total liabilities

23,128,598

41,191,230









Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity (deficit):




Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares





 issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-

Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of 





June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-

Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, 1 and no share issued and outstanding as of 





June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively




Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and




outstanding as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

1

1

Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and





outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 7,927,549 and 4,468,939 shares





issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

793

447

Additional paid-in capital

109,262,570

96,293,694

Accumulated deficit 

(104,839,404)

(103,747,316)




Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

4,423,960

(7,453,174)




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$        27,552,558

$       33,738,056











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 593-1047

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co 
https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co 

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Digital Brands Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.