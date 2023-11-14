Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Digital Brands Group, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

In October, the Company began generating internal free cash flow

First quarter 2024 wholesale bookings are $4.5 million, which does not include e-commerce revenue, wholesale re-orders and licensing income

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. 

"We are pleased to have turned Sundry around. Based on current trends and first quarter wholesale bookings, we are past the brand's bottom set in August. For example, we have tripled Sundry's first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings versus the brand's third quarter 2023 wholesale revenue," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"The increase in our revenue, coupled with the cost synergies, has resulted in meaningful operating leverage and internal free cash flow that started in October. We expect our internal free cash flow to continue going forward."

Results for the Third Quarter

  • Net revenues increased 22.5% to $3.3 million compared to $2.7 million a year ago
    • This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter
    • This represents the lowest point of Sundry's wholesale revenue based on current trends, as well as the brand's first quarter wholesale bookings
  • Gross margin increased 77.7% to $1.7 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago
    • Gross profit margins increased to 52.3% from 36.0% a year ago
  • G&A expenses, including non-cash items, increased 25.3% to $3.7 million compared to $3.0 million a year ago
    • G&A expenses, excluding non-cash item expenses, decreased 30.8% to $1.6 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago
    • G&A expenses included $2.1M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A, amortization of loan discount, and stock option expense
  • Sales & Marketing expenses increased 12.6% to $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago
    • Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 35.3% compared to 38.5% a year ago
  • Net operating loss, excluding the non-cash charges was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million a year ago
  • Net loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $5.4 million, or $14.55 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $4.9 million, or a loss of $223.83 per diluted share, a year ago
    • Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses, was $2.6 million, or $8.92 per share

"As we stated, the Board is reviewing strategic alternatives given the continued dislocation between Digital Brand Group's public market value and the intrinsic value of the Company's underlying assets and operating performance. We believe the first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings and the monthly internal free cash flow illustrate how significant this dislocation has become. To illustrate this dislocation, we are on a $18 million wholesale revenue run rate for 2024, which does not include any benefit from additional revenue from e-commerce, stores and licensing income," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 7049695 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4F6hhED1

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended








September 30, 

September 30, 








2023

2022

2023

2022










Restated


Restated

Net revenues

$        3,257,332

$         2,658,844

$      12,127,135

$               7,937,406

Cost of net revenues

1,554,044

1,700,547

6,094,532

5,252,943


Gross profit

1,703,288

958,298

6,032,603

2,684,464















Operating expenses:








General and administrative

3,735,527

2,979,915

12,115,590

11,053,536

Sales and marketing

1,151,377

1,022,331

3,188,054

3,252,418

Distribution

238,546

97,737

750,945

522,510

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(702,885)

(10,698,475)

6,418,355


Total operating expenses

5,125,450

3,397,098

5,356,114

21,246,820















Income (loss) from operations

(3,422,162)

(2,438,800)

676,489

(18,562,356)















Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(1,956,080)

(2,271,548)

(4,907,567)

(6,002,160)

Other non-operating income (expenses)

(57,752)

(23,690)

(734,501)

2,629,685


Total other income (expense), net

(2,013,832)

(2,295,238)

(5,642,068)

(3,372,475)















Income tax benefit (provision)

-

-

-

-

Net loss from continuing operations

(5,435,994)

(4,734,038)

(4,965,579)

(21,934,831)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(160,433)

(1,562,503)

(326,507)

Net loss



$      (5,435,994)

$       (4,894,471)

$      (6,528,082)

$           (22,261,338)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - 








basic and diluted

373,498

21,150

283,673

13,649

Net loss from continuing per common share - basic and diluted

$             (14.55)

$            (223.83)

$             (17.50)

$               (1,607.05)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW









Nine Months Ended








September 30, 








2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss




$      (6,528,082)

$     (22,261,338)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

2,485,166

1,669,782

     Amortization of loan discount and fees

1,956,355

4,610,234

     Loss on extinguishment of debt

689,100

-

     Loss on disposition of business

2,923,940

-

     Stock-based compensation




308,511

491,945

     Shares issued for services




1,656,417

-

     Change in credit reserve




354,282

(26,429)

     Change in fair value of contingent consideration




(12,098,475)

6,418,355

     Discontinued operations




7,666

-

     Fees incurred in connection with debt financings

-

48,245

     Change in fair value of warrant liability




-

(18,223)

     Change in fair value of derivative liability




-

(794,477)

     Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program




-

(1,760,755)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







           Accounts receivable, net

153,479

(289,061)

           Due from factor, net

72,220

433,671

           Inventory

514,955

100,006

           Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(366,615)

(522,434)

           Accounts payable

182,242

382,943

           Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,088,763

1,715,221

           Deferred revenue

(183,782)

119,977

           Accrued interest

326,219

992,482

      Net cash used in operating activities




(6,457,638)

(8,689,857)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash disposed






(18,192)

-

Purchase of property, equipment and software






(27,855)

(5,533)

Deposits






87,378

-

      Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

41,331

(5,533)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances

(218,967)

(162,692)

Advances (repayments) from factor

154,073

(60,735)

Proceeds from venture debt






-

237,500

Issuance of loans and note payable

5,799,989

248,858

Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(8,840,092)

(3,068,750)

Issuance of convertible notes payable






-

3,751,250

Exercise of warrants






1,167,566

-

Issuance of common stock in public offering






10,000,003

9,347,450

Offering costs






(1,854,622)

(1,930,486)

      Net cash provided by financing activities

6,207,950

8,362,395

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(208,357)

(332,995)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,275,616

528,394

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$       1,067,259

$           195,399











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



Cash paid for income taxes

$                      -

$                       -

Cash paid for interest

$       1,176,305

$           318,576











Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:



Conversion of notes into common stock






$                      -

$        1,802,372

Conversion of notes into preferred stock






$       5,759,177

$                       -

Right of use asset






$          467,738

$           152,387

Warrants issued in connection with note






$                      -

$           790,540

Derivative liability in connection with convertible note






$                      -

$           559,957

Conversion of related party notes and payables into preferred and common stock






$                      -

$             25,000

Conversion of venture debt into preferred stock






$                      -

$        6,300,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS





















September 30,  

December 31,  









2023

2022

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$         1,067,259

$        1,275,616



Accounts receivable, net

419,125

583,368



Due from factor, net

258,825

839,400



Inventory

4,710,327

5,122,564



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,194,544

766,901



Assets per discontinued operations, current

-

241,544





Total current assets

7,650,080

8,829,393

Property, equipment and software, net

98,170

104,512

Goodwill


8,973,501

8,973,501

Intangible assets, net

10,701,764

12,906,238

Deposits


106,547

193,926

Right of use asset

207,745

102,349

Assets per discontinued operations

-

2,628,136





Total assets

$       27,737,807

$      33,738,055













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)




Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$         8,273,340

$        8,016,173



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,781,632

3,936,920



Due to related parties

336,250

555,217



Contingent consideration liability

-

12,098,475



Convertible note payable, net

100,000

2,721,800



Accrued interest payable

1,888,014

1,561,795



Loan payable, current

1,878,023

1,829,629



Promissory note payable, net

4,899,018

9,000,000



Right of use liability, current portion

203,401

102,349



Liabilities per discontinued operations, current

-

1,071,433





Total current liabilities

22,359,678

40,893,791

Loan payable

150,000

150,000

Right of use liability

6,784

-

Liabilities per discontinued operations

-

147,438





Total liabilities

22,516,462

41,191,229













Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares






 issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-


Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and






outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

1

1


Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and






outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1

-


Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 578,090 and 317,502 shares






issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

58

18


Additional paid-in capital

115,496,683

96,294,123


Accumulated deficit 

(110,275,397)

(103,747,316)





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

5,221,345

(7,453,174)





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$        27,737,807

$       33,738,055

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

