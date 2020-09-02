Digital Business Models Mitigating COVID-19 Implications on Global Aftermarket Performance in 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study evaluates the trajectories of global economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic and elucidates the medium-term impact of muted demand and supply on aftermarket revenues for 2020. Taking the long-term view, the study also underscores growth opportunities and evolving business models that, if leveraged on, will aid the aftermarket's resurgence when the global economy is restored to pre-pandemic levels.According to the analysis, aftermarket revenue expanded by 4.1% in 2019. This was largely driven by a 3.2% growth in vehicles in operation, with the contraction in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth stifling consumer expenditure on new vehicle purchases. Slowdown in new vehicle sales also meant increased focus on the aftermarket from all stakeholders, more so from the OES channel, to sustain business at the dealer level by offering new vehicle services. This translated into the development of newer partnerships and evolution of newer channels to the market. For 2020, the analyst had initially forecast a 4.0% growth in aftermarket revenues, with India and China leading the growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has put paid to these hopes, and the global automotive aftermarket will have to pull through headwinds that will result in the industry posting a de-growth, ranging between 4.9% and 11.6%, depending on the nature of the ensuing economic recovery across regions.

