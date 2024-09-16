Digital Business Networks Alliance Officially a North American Interoperability Platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), a nonprofit organization that serves as the overseeing entity of the U.S. open Exchange Framework, today announced that it is now a North American interoperability platform, officially covering the three largest economies on the continent.

After launching in April 2023, the DBNAlliance's mission has been to provide an open exchange network for B2B e-documents exchanged between North American businesses, with the first release of the DBNAlliance's support model including US, Canadian, and Mexican company identifiers.

In June 2024, the DBNAlliance officially registered individual businesses from all three countries on the production network, delivering on its promised scope to cover the three largest economies in North America. Additionally, the DBNAlliance recently expanded its company identifier schemes to include all North American countries outside of the big three economies, to be ready for businesses to seamlessly join the exchange from across the whole of North America.

"This important achievement marks another exciting milestone for the DBNAlliance, cementing our growing impact on the acceleration of e-invoicing not only in the US, but all of North America," said Chris Welsh, Chair of the DBNAlliance. "As the open exchange network spearheaded by the DBNAlliance continues to expand to new geographies, we look forward to continuing our mission to enable a secure and efficient exchange of B2B e-invoices and e-documents for all companies."

Today, the DBNAlliance has members from all over the world and is still actively recruiting new members. Companies interested in connecting to the exchange framework can do so through a DBNAlliance service provider. To learn more about how your organization can join the open exchange network, click here .

About the Digital Business Networks Alliance

The Digital Business Networks Alliance is an independent, tax-exempt company (501(c)6) that oversees the B2B e-document exchange network in North America. The Digital Business Networks Alliance's goal is to simplify and secure the delivery of electronic business documents between service providers and businesses. The Digital Business Networks Alliance accomplishes this by leveraging a highly secure exchange network based on a set of open, non-proprietary technical standards and policies that allow businesses to discover and deliver data virtually to one another. For more information, visit https://www.dbnalliance.org/ .

