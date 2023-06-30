Digital Camera Market size is set to grow by USD 3,159.05 million from 2022 to 2027|Availability in various price ranges to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,159.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth. The presence of a large population and the growing disposable per capita income is a major driving factor for the market growth. APAC also offers inexpensive products with basic features. It is also emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for digital cameras due to the growing awareness among customers, along with the growing spending capacity of people in this region. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Camera Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Digital Camera Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This digital camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and bridge compact digital cameras), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes brick-and-mortar stores, TV, radio, print advertisements, and banners, to create awareness about products and services and to promote brands. This segment of the market tends to be more expensive compared with online marketing because it requires vendors to implement promotional campaigns. But since a large share of the market is still held by the unorganized sector of the market, which does not have Internet access, offline distribution is the only way to reach customers. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Digital Camera Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The availability of cameras in various price ranges is a significant driver for the growth of the market. Generally, digital cameras are available in different price ranges depending on their features. Also, around 20% of digital cameras are found in the price range of USD 50-USD 200, whereas more than 60% of digital cameras are high-end digital cameras. These provide features such as +200x zoom capabilities, video recording with autofocus, and others, and are priced above USD 200.

For instance, more than 15% of digital cameras are priced under USD 50. Also, they provide basic digital camera features such as digital video resolutions of 1280 x 720 HD, waterproof capabilities, and others. Hence, factors like these will drive the digital camera market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in the use of action cameras is an emerging digital camera market trend. Factors such as the popularity of social networking sites, growing adventure tourism, and advances in technologies to generate HD-quality videos drive the demand for action cameras.

Furthermore, advanced features of action cameras enable photographers to capture high-speed action in stills and videos. Hence, the increase in the use of action cameras on a global scale has increased their sales globally during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The proliferation of smartphones challenges the growth of the digital camera market during the forecast period. Smartphones nowadays provide several high-end features that put them in direct competition with other electronic gadgets such as calculators, digital cameras, and others. Furthermore, the high-quality small cameras in cell phones are internet-connected, which makes it exceedingly simple for customers to share their /images quickly on social media.

For example, Samsung, worked on a stunning 144MP photo sensor utilizing the 14nm FinFET technology, following up on a 108MP camera sensor. Hence, owing to the growing sales of high-end smartphones, the sales of digital cameras are expected to decline during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Digital Camera Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital camera market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital camera market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital camera market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital camera market vendors

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,159.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., GoPro Inc., HP Inc., JMM Lee Properties LLC, KYOCERA corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polaroid International B.V., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SIGMA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Victor Hasselblad AB, and Eastman Kodak Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

