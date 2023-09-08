Digital Camera Market size to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Canon Inc., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital camera market size is expected to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Availability in various price ranges is notably driving the digital camera market. However, factors such as the proliferation of smartphones may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Digital single-lens reflex cameras, Compact digital cameras, Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and Bridge compact digital cameras), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the digital camera market including Canon Inc., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., GoPro Inc., HP Inc., JMM Lee Properties LLC, KYOCERA Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polaroid International B.V., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SIGMA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Victor Hasselblad AB, and Eastman Kodak Co..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Camera Market 2023-2027

Digital Camera Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Canon Inc. - The company offers digital cameras such as Canon EOS 1500D, Canon EOS 200D, and Canon EOS R10.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Digital Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline communication channels are not connected to the internet. They use offline distribution strategies, including physical stores, television, radio, print, and banner ads to increase product and service awareness and brand promotion. Furthermore, offline marketing tends to be more expensive than online marketing because it requires the provider to carry out advertising campaigns. However, since most of the market is still held by an unorganized market sector with no Internet access, offline distribution is the only way to reach customers. Domestic and international campaigns as well as the availability of home stores have increased the reliability of the offline distribution channel. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is emerging as one of the fastest-growing digital camera markets due to growing customer awareness as well as the growing purchasing power of people in this region. The regional market has seen strong demand from several countries, such as Japan, Indonesia, India, and China. This region holds one of the highest shares of the target market by 2022. In addition, sales in the market are driven by the presence of a large population and increasing disposable income per capita. This region also offers inexpensive products with basic functionality. Emerging radical trends, backed by innovative technological breakthroughs and powerful advancements, such as HD displays and touch screens, are closely linked to the industry framework of the digital camera industry. Due to the increasing consumer demand for advanced photography, the demand for DSLR cameras and single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras has increased in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Digital Camera Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital camera market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of digital camera market companies

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., GoPro Inc., HP Inc., JMM Lee Properties LLC, KYOCERA Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polaroid International B.V., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SIGMA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Victor Hasselblad AB, and Eastman Kodak Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribute Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio