Digital Camera Market to grow by USD 3.159 billion from 2022 to 2027; Availability in various price ranges to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital camera market size is expected to increase by USD 3,159.05 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.55%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The digital camera market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Camera Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global digital camera market is fragmented, with the presence of several players in the market. With the growing technological innovations such as HD, Ultra HD, and 4K technologies, differentiated products for different purposes are also playing a significant role in driving the growth of the market. The established players face intense competition because of the product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing of the products. The digital camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Company Offerings

Canon Inc. - The company offers digital cameras such as Canon EOS 1500D, Canon EOS 200D, Canon EOS R10.

Elite Brands Inc. - The company offers digital cameras such as KODAK PIXPRO AZ255 Digital Camera, KODAK PIXPRO AZ405 Digital Camera, and KODAK PIXPRO AZ421 Digital Camera.

FUJIFILM Corp. - The company offers digital cameras such as Minolta MN67Z 67x Long Zoom Bridge Digital Camera and Minolta instapix MNCP10 Instant Print Digital Camera.

Key Market Segmentation

This digital camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and bridge compact digital cameras), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes brick-and-mortar stores, TV, radio, print advertisements, and banners, to create awareness about products and services and to promote brands. This segment of the market tends to be more expensive compared with online marketing because it requires vendors to implement promotional campaigns. But since a large share of the market is still held by the unorganized sector of the market, which does not have Internet access, offline distribution is the only way to reach customers. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth. The presence of a large population and the growing disposable per capita income is a major driving factor for the market growth. APAC also offers inexpensive products with basic features. It is also emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for digital cameras due to the growing awareness among customers, along with the growing spending capacity of people in this region. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Canon Inc.

Elite Brands Inc.

FUJIFILM Corp.

GoPro Inc.

HP Inc.

JMM Lee Properties LLC

KYOCERA corp.

Leica Camera AG

Nikon Corp.

OM Digital Solutions Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Polaroid International B.V.

Qisda Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SIGMA Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Victor Hasselblad AB

Eastman Kodak Co.

Digital Camera Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The availability of cameras in various price ranges is a significant driver for the growth of the market. Generally, digital cameras are available in different price ranges depending on their features. Also, around 20% of digital cameras are found in the price range of USD 50-USD 200, whereas more than 60% of digital cameras are high-end digital cameras. These provide features such as +200x zoom capabilities, video recording with autofocus, and others, and are priced above USD 200.

For instance, more than 15% of digital cameras are priced under USD 50. Also, they provide basic digital camera features such as digital video resolutions of 1280 x 720 HD, waterproof capabilities, and others. Hence, factors like these will drive the digital camera market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market - An increase in the use of action cameras is an emerging digital camera market trend.

Related Reports:

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is projected to grow by USD 3.00 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market segmentation by product (single channel and dual channel), component (battery, lens, gravity sensor, GPS, microphone, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras is one of the key drivers supporting the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth.

The automotive camera market size is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automotive camera market segmentation by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Priority to automotive safety among customers is one of the key factors driving the global automotive camera market growth.

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,159.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., GoPro Inc., HP Inc., JMM Lee Properties LLC, KYOCERA corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Polaroid International B.V., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SIGMA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Victor Hasselblad AB, and Eastman Kodak Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

