Digital Cash Processing, Genmega Partner to Deliver Next Generation ATM Functionality

PRIOR LAKE, Minn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Cash Processing (DCP), has entered into a mutually beneficial relationship with equipment manufacturer Genmega to provide ATM and kiosk deployers with a next generation, integrated processing solution.

"Our partnership with Genmega will help ATM deployers and financial institutions easily expand their self-service functionality in new markets," said Craig Potts, owner and chairman of DCP.

"DCP is one of the best kept secrets in the industry," says Wes Dunn, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Genmega. "They fulfill a need to enable different types of transactions on the same terminal using cash, Bitcoin, card and mobile phone."

Specifically, sports betting firms who are rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. need next generation integrated functionality. According to Dunn, Genmega regularly recommends DCP to their ATM and kiosk customers.

DCP makes it easy for Genmega internationally as well. "Our ATMs and kiosks are already certified with DCP," says Dunn. "If an operator comes to us and wants to purchase our hardware in a new country, we recommend DCP."

Potts explains, "Because we already operate in several countries and work with some of the largest financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean, our OmniCommerce suite is flexible and can adjust to multiple languages and currencies."

About Digital Cash Processing — With offices in Minnesota, Arizona and Nevada, Digital Cash Processing is a single source solution for global issuing and acquiring including ATM, POS and e-commerce processing. Founded in 1996 as Innovative Computer Professionals, DCP is a MasterCard issuer processor that offers a multitude of solutions including custom ATM application development, casino financial services applications, and dynamic currency conversion with granted patents related to cash advance automation and settlement, cashless slot ticket redemption, integrated player tracking cash access and more. For more information, visit digitalcashprocessing.com or call 1-844-618-4274 for a demo.

About Genmega — Founded in 2010, Dallas-based Genmega is a leading global ATM and kiosk manufacturer with over a decade of experience. Quickly becoming the independent ATM deployers' favorite ATM manufacturer, Genmega provides cutting-edge technology for today's competitive ATM and kiosk markets. For more information, visit genmega.com, kiosk.genmega.com or call 1.510.314.8225.

