Digital Clues to Announce New Product Suite to Transform Investigations and Digital Intelligence at the 2019 ISS World Europe Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading platform for target acquisition, Digital Clues, formerly known as 3i-Mind, is announcing its renaming at the 2019 ISS World Europe Conference, the largest cybercrime, electronic surveillance and intelligence gathering. The new name is inspired by the company's new vision and product suite to support the entire target acquisition stage of an investigation, and provide definite, meaningful targets to monitor.

As the leading platform for target acquisition, Digital Clues is working with leading security and intelligence agencies in the world in order to turn analysts and investigators into the digital detectives of the future. The company's advanced Target Acquisition technology, tailor-made for intelligence and law enforcement agencies, can spot the smallest details that often turn out to be the missing link to connect all dots and generate significant targets.

"Target Acquisition is a crucial investigation phase which is frequently overlooked," said Yossi Ofek, Executive Chairman of Digital Clues. "Our repositioning as Digital Clues is one additional aspect of the transformation we are leading and the evolution of our platform to better enable our customers to include Target Acquisition in any investigation."

Digital Clues offers comprehensive solution suites and services built by a team of Open Source Intelligence experts. As part of the repositioning, Digital Clues announces three complementary products that support the entire target acquisition process of an investigation:

Digital Clues ProBot - Analyst-friendly tool for the creation of advanced, omnichannel crawlers. Digital Clues ProFound - A robust, real-time investigation platform that analyzes data collected by ProBot. ProFound analyzes different entities to provide insights, detect fake profiles and extract definite targets. Digital Clues ProFiler - Designed to support the enrichment stage of the investigation, ProFiler provides a 360-degree view of the target's real-world and online presence.

On May 28th, Digital Clues Executive Chairman Yossi Ofek will be taking the center stage with his keynote presentation "Everyone leaves a trace: How the digital sphere has become the ideal place for target acquisition" [Tuesday, Track 3, 10:35-11:25, Session A]

Meet Digital Clues at ISS World Europe



About Digital Clues

Established in 2010 by intelligence experts, Digital Clues (previously known as 3i-Mind) is the leading platform for target acquisition. Mastering digital intelligence and offering groundbreaking intelligence tools and services, Digital Clues empowers analysts and investigators at the most advanced intelligence agencies, allowing them to kickstart any investigation with meaningful targets.

Read more about our products and services - www.digitalclues.com

Efrat David

Marketing Leader

edavid@digitalclues.com





SOURCE Digital Clues