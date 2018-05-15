Digital Colony Bolsters Digital Infrastructure Investment Team with Appointment of Steven Sonnenstein

"Steven has significant transaction experience in communications infrastructure across many geographies and sectors in the digital ecosystem," said Marc Ganzi, Managing Partner of Digital Colony. "He will be a great addition to our growing investment team, and we look forward to leveraging his international deal making expertise."

Steven was most recently a Senior Director at PSP Investments (PSP), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with over C$139 billion of assets under management, where he led numerous infrastructure investments globally. During his six years at PSP, he put in final bids worth more than C$7.5 billion of equity, closing on more than C$2.2 billion - predominantly in the telecom infrastructure sector - and co-led and asset managed over C$1 billion of additional investments.

"Having worked with many of the Digital Colony team members over the years, I've always been impressed by their keen perspective on the future of the mobile and internet infrastructure space, and admired their successful transaction experience," said Sonnenstein. "This is a dynamic sector, and I am excited by the opportunity to continue to invest in this space with this motivated and experienced team."

Before joining PSP, Steven worked for Brookfield Asset Management in its Private Equity and Infrastructure Groups with particular focus and experience in South America. Prior to that, Steven spent several years working in mergers and acquisitions and distressed advisory.

Steven holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, and a post-graduate in Chartered Accountancy.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is focused on investing in the next generation of digital infrastructure. The firm invests in the mobile and internet infrastructure landscape worldwide, including macro cell towers, data centers, small cell networks, and fiber networks. Digital Colony's strategic investments help meet the demand for digital infrastructure capacity which is driven by growth in mobile data and video consumption, and the mega-trends of cloud computing, big data analysis, IT outsourcing and e-commerce. Digital Colony brings together the industry and investment expertise of Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, and Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS). The Digital Colony executive leadership team has a history of successful operations in digital infrastructure across multiple platforms and continents.

