Digital Colony Completes Acquisition of Digita Oy

Based in Helsinki, Finland, Digita owns and operates the premier, nationwide digital terrestrial television and radio broadcasting tower infrastructure network in Finland and is the largest independent owner of telecom towers in the country. The company is also fully integrated across the digital infrastructure value chain, providing telecom tower infrastructure, data center, and Internet of Things solutions to the country's largest mobile network operators, internet and media companies, utilities, and real estate owners.

"We look forward to working with the Digita team to accelerate the growth of Finland's leading digital infrastructure company," said Ben Jenkins, Managing Partner at Digital Colony. "We are confident there is a tremendous opportunity for the company to build on its market leadership position given its integral role in the digital communications value chain and ahead of the deployment of 5G technology."

"I truly believe that partnering with Digital Colony is the best next step in the evolution of our company as we continuously strive to provide creative solutions to each of our customers and partners," said Juha-Pekka Weckström. CEO at Digita. "Their operational expertise when it comes to towers, small cells, data centers and Internet of Things will be instrumental as we continue our expansion into new business verticals."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ICECAPITAL served as financial advisors, with Roschier acting as legal advisor to First State. Ashurst LLP provided legal counsel to Digital Colony.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is focused on investing in the next generation of digital infrastructure. The firm invests in the mobile and internet infrastructure landscape worldwide, including macro cell towers, data centers, small cell networks, and fiber networks. Digital Colony's strategic investments help meet the demand for digital infrastructure capacity which is driven by growth in mobile data and video consumption, and the mega-trends of cloud computing, big data analysis, IT outsourcing and e-commerce. Digital Colony brings together the industry and investment expertise of Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, and Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS). The Digital Colony executive leadership team has a history of successful operations in digital infrastructure across multiple platforms and continents.

About Digita

Digita transmits radio and television programs to nearly everyone living in every corner of Finland every day of the year. Digita also applies the latest digital technology in order to develop and offer versatile online television and radio services. In addition, its service portfolio includes comprehensive Internet of Things services based on its nationwide network, as well as world-class Data Center Services. Digita's clients are the national broadcaster YLE, media houses and mobile and broadband operators that provide quality content and services.

