Digital comic book market to grow by USD 2.26 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of Indie comics to be market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Comic Book Market is estimated to grow by USD 2,266.18 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.34%. APAC will contribute 70% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This region is shifting from printed books to digital books for comics, due to the growing shift publishers are likely to enter the market. Many market vendors offer digital comic books in various genres, such as science fiction, manga, and superheroes. Various series such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have created a large market for digital comic books in this region. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the digital comic book market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Comic Book Market

Company Landscape

The digital comic book market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers-

The increasing demand for digital comic books drives market growth. The restructuring and flexibility to publish content enables publishers to save a lot of time and money. Content publishing has become easier due to the emergence of digital comic books, It is also convenient for readers to access multiple books at a time. With the emergence of digital comic books, It is also convenient for readers to access multiple books at a time. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the digital comic book market during the forecast period.

The integration issues associated with digital comic books challenge the growth of the digital comic book market. Furthermore, comic book vendors offering mobile applications need to invest heavily in the development of applications. Such applications must be developed in such a way that they should be compatible with various operating systems. Additionally, incompatibility issues with these applications could cause pages and errors to crash during loading. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-- The growing popularity of Indie comics is an emerging digital comic book trend.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The digital comic book market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AfterShock Media, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Boom Entertainment Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Kodansha Ltd., Mad Cave Studios Inc., Oni Press, Red 5 Comics, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Top Cow Productions Inc., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This digital comic book market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paid and free), genre (science-fiction, manga, superhero, non-fiction, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the paid segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment not only offers features such as access to the latest comics but also innovative offers such as discounts for first-time subscribers are provided by this segment to increase its customer base. Resultantly, the growth in the number of subscriptions has inspired some vendors to expand their service offerings. Hence, such factors boost the paid segment of the digital comic book market during the forecast period.

Digital Comic Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,266.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AfterShock Media, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Boom Entertainment Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Kodansha Ltd., Mad Cave Studios Inc., Oni Press, Red 5 Comics, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Top Cow Productions Inc., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

