Digital Commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 3.43 Tn, Business-to-business to be Largest Revenue-generating Business Segment - Technavio

This report segments the digital commerce market by business segment (business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Commerce Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The digital commerce market size is expected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026

Digital Commerce Market: Market Segmentation

By business segment, the business-to-business segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increase in Internet penetration and wireless broadband.

By geography, APAC is expected to occupy 54% of the market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as rapid infrastructure development and the increasing number of Internet users. China and Japan are the key countries for the digital commerce market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Digital Commerce Market: Major Growth Drivers

Robust internet penetration is driving the digital commerce market growth. The increasing penetration of the Internet is leading to a rise in the use of smartphones. In addition, 4G and 5G technologies provide users with an uninterrupted and seamless experience. Hence, the implementation of 4G and 5G technologies for connectivity is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Digital Commerce Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital commerce such as China commerce, international commerce, and local consumer services.

The company offers digital commerce such as commerce, international commerce, and local consumer services. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital commerce solutions such as electronics, books, fashion and apparel, and more.

The company offers digital commerce solutions such as electronics, books, fashion and apparel, and more. Apple Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as Apple store shop for Apple computers, where customers can compare iPod and iPhone models.

The company offers digital commerce such as Apple store shop for Apple computers, where customers can compare iPod and iPhone models. Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, computers, appliances, cell phones, video games, and more.

The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, computers, appliances, cell phones, video games, and more. eBay Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, cars, clothes, collectibles, and more.

Digital Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.43 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco wholesale corp, eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, JD.com Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., NASPERS Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Rakuten Group Inc., Shopee Ltd., Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Trendyol BV, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Meituan Dianping Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

