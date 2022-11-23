Digital Concealed Handgun Permits are Now Legal in Louisiana Through State Driver's License App

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana residents can now add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit to LA Wallet, the state's official digital driver's license app. Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the Concealed Handgun Permit through LA Wallet's feature request website.

You can now add your Concealed Handgun Permit to your LA Wallet app. When you add your Concealed Handgun Permit card to your LA Wallet app, your permit will appear along with your current status.

"Digital Concealed Handgun Permits represent another first and another win for Louisiana citizens," says Calvin Fabre, president of Envoc. "This is one more credential added to our citizen's digital wallets while remaining legal with law enforcement."

All Louisiana law enforcement agencies will be notified of the digital credential's legality through the state's communication network. The Louisiana State Police website will provide details of state reciprocity and recognition of Louisiana's digital Concealed Handgun Permit credential and will notify concealed handgun instructors of its validity.

"This gives those that have completed the concealed carry course and have received their permit a safe and convenient place to have it on hand" says J. Shaw, USCCA Concealed Carry Instructor. "Holders have peace of mind their permit is active and in good standing with the state since it is connected directly with the issuing authority."

To add the Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit to LA Wallet, follow these steps:

Download the latest version of LA Wallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play store

Add your Louisiana Driver's License or State ID, if it is not already linked to your account

Tap the "Concealed Handgun Permit" credential in the card stack

Review the "Terms of Use" and Tap the "Retrieve Permit" button.

If you have a valid Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit and your permit is not found, you may contact Louisiana's State Police Concealed Handgun Department at 225-925-4867 for assistance. Assistance with LA Wallet can be found at lawallet.com/support.

Envoc innovates, launches, and supports complex software applications. Envoc designed and launched the first legal digital driver's license app in the United States, LA Wallet, which as of October 2022, has over 1.5 million unique Louisiana residents onboarded. Envoc is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, with a second location in Hammond, LA.

