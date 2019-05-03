Digital Consumer Banks in the U.S. - Murky Data but Clearly a Large Competitive Force

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Consumer Banks in the U.S.: Your Money or Your Wallet" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new research report identifies five different segments of digital consumer banks in the United States that all are competing for consumer deposits but are generating them in surprisingly different ways. At one competitive extreme, the transaction account is the focus with added budget management and personal financial management (PFM) capabilities, sometimes to the exclusion of other deposit or lending products. At the other extreme, premium-priced savings and time deposits generate the large deposit volumes required to fund their banks' lending. This new report takes a critical look at the evolving marketplace.



With over one-third of U.S. consumer households with financial institution relationships already doing business with online banks, the use of digital institutions is not a fringe activity. Online banks have established an enviable initial market position, one that improves consistently. Moreover, while they may not always be known for innovative apps or user experience, the dominant larger players offer impressive product menus, and consumers are quite willing to buy those products online. Defining digital banking as just fintech-associated firms misses today's real market movers, comments the author of the report.



Highlights of the research report include:

Total deposits held by digital banking organizations exceed an estimated $1 trillion as of year-end 2018. Fintechs and their partner banks represent the smallest deposit-gathering segment.

as of year-end 2018. Fintechs and their partner banks represent the smallest deposit-gathering segment. Full service checking accounts with associated debit cards are widely offered through digital banks, and consumers are widely accepting these online relationships for their transaction accounts.

The ongoing low-rate environment for deposits has drawn attention, and deposits, to online banks offering premium-priced savings and time deposit accounts. Institutions able to maintain competitive deposit rates are building stable deposit bases rather than hot money that will jump to competitors for higher rates.

The strategy of establishing digital bank brands within a legacy institution (e.g. Marcus/Goldman Sachs) appears to be having broad success, especially when combined with premium deposit pricing positioning.

While start-up fintech banks have shown innovation in their user interfaces and market positioning, they have often struggled with charter and other regulatory strategies. Those in operation typically work with a third-party bank providing a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account platform and charter.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Consumers Vote with a Touchscreen, Not with their Feet



4. Murky Data but Clearly a Large Competitive Force



5. Five Bank Segments, All Different but All Digital

Full-Service Online Banks

Lenders Gathering Premium Deposits Online

Brokerage and Insurance-Owned Online Banks

Online Divisions of Diversified Banks

Fintechs and the Bank Partners

6. Where Have All the Fintech Gone?

A Global Phenomenon

Being Realistic from the U.S. Perspective

Being a Bank is Not So Easy

7. Strategic Implications: Where Does the Story Go from Here?

Competition for Your Wallet

Competition for Your Money

Where is the Digital Bank's Value? Technology vs. Book of Business vs. Brand

Where is the Best Fit?

8. Appendix: Companies Included in the Segmentation Analysis



9. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned





Ally Bank

American Express Bank

Capital One

Charles Schwab Bank

Chime

Comenity Bank

Discover Bank

Douugh

FDIC

FFIEC

Marcus/Goldman Sachs

Moven

Synchrony Bank

USAA Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6mb7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

