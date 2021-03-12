Digital Consumer Payment Trends in the United States - COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive
Already in growth mode, digital consumer payments are now in hyperdrive, driven by a pandemic that has shifted consumer shopping and purchasing much further into the digital realm. This shift, however, also benefits from broader macro trends: Riding mobile banking tailwinds, mobile payment accounts have become mainstream choices, and fintech innovation is quickly pushing open banking, neobanks, and point-of-sale installment loans forward.
Meanwhile, the faster payment opportunity beckons - and mobile banking may enable consumers to realize the benefits of faster payments most fully. In the process, the act of making a payment is fading into the background, integrating itself seamlessly into the customer purchase experience.
This report unravels trends and innovations that are reshaping digital consumer payments in real time, by reviewing key Consumer Digital Payment Drivers, assessing trends driving faster, seamless payments, and analyzing the influence COVID-19 is having on the digital consumer payments space.
As part of this market research study, a second report, Consumer Payment Card Usage Trends in the U.S. is included. This report provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult use of the following types of consumer payment cards:
- Debit cards
- Credit cards
- Gift cards
- Prepaid cards
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- Consumer Digital Payment Drivers
- e-Commerce Growth Drives Electronic Payments
- COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive
- Electronic Payments Share Continues to Rise
- Digital Banking and Payment Access Predominates
- It's a Mobile World
- Fintech Innovation Drives Digital Payments Transformation
- Words to Live by: Faster, Easier, Invisible, Engaged
- The Faster Payments Opportunity
- Payments Fade into the Background
- Contactless Card Renaissance
- The COVID-19 Effect
- Payment Method and Payment Method Safety Shifts
- Spending and Banking Behavior Shifts
- Shifts in Consumer Credit Use and Future Payment Choices
Digital Payments Drivers
- e-Commerce Growth Drives Electronic Payments
- E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share
- Internet-Only and Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Trends Both Strong
- COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive
- Online Purchasing Translates to Electronic Payments
- Electronic Payments Share Continues to Rise
- Consumer Payment Card Usage Volume Outpaces Cash, Checks, and Money Orders
- Debit Surpasses Cash
- Cash Loses Ground
- ACH over Check
- ACH-Based Consumer Payment Methods Generate the most Payment Value
- Digital Banking and Payment Access Predominates
- Online Inroads
- It's a Mobile World
- Mobile Phones and Connected Devices
- Mobile Banking a Mainstream Phenomenon
- Yet Consumer Adoption of Mobile Payment Services Remains Low
- In-Dash Payments: the Mobile Payment Frontier
- Fintech Innovation Drives Digital Payments Transformation
- Open Banking
- Neobanks
- Point-of-Sale Installment Loans
- Words to Live by: Faster, Easier, Invisible, Engaged
- The Faster Payments Opportunity
- What it Is
- How it Works
- What it can Provide
- Who Provides the Solutions
- Mobile Banking as Catalyst?
- Payments Fade into the Background
- What it Is
- Why It's Important
- Showing How It's Done: Feature-Laden Retailer App Engagement
- In Focus: Kohl's
- In Focus: American Eagle
- More than Mobile P2P: Square's Feature-Based Engagement
- Seamless Digital Checkout Experience
- Table Smartphone Payment Methods Used, 2020
- A Possible Solution: "Click to Pay" Secure Remote Commerce
- Seamless Rewards
- Contactless Card Renaissance
The COVID-19 Effect
- Payment Method Shifts
- Payment Methods: the Less Physical Contact, the More Likely to Use
- Payment Method Safety: Pre-Payment Wins; Giving Card to Person Loses
- Spending and Banking Behavior Shifts
- Banks Deliver in the Clutch; Digital Preferences Catch Fire
- Shifts in Consumer Credit Use and Future Payment Choices
- Shifts in Types of Consumer Credit Used: Credit Cards Reign
Payment Trends & Psychographics
- Overview of Payment Trends
- Financial Psychographics
- Payment Types and Consumer Confidence
Debit Cards
- The Case for Debit Cards
- Use of Debit Cards
- Use of Debit/ATM Cards for Cash
- Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Gender
- Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Age Bracket
- Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Income Bracket
- Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Race/Ethnicity
Credit Cards
- The Case for (And Against) Credit Cards
- Usage Rates for Credit Cards
- Monthly Use of Credit Cards
- Monthly Use of Store Cards
- Active Customer Base for General-Purpose Credit Cards
- Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Gender
- Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Age Bracket
- Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Income Bracket
- Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Race/Ethnicity
Gift and Other Prepaid Cards
- The Case for Gift or Other Prepaid Cards
- Gift Card Purchasing Rates
- Top Types of Gift Cards
- Purchasing of Gift Cards by Gender
- Purchasing of Gift Cards by Age Bracket
- Purchasing of Gift Cards by Income Bracket
- Purchasing of Gift Cards by Race/Ethnicity
- Gift Card Denomination Trends
- Purchasing Rates for Prepaid Cards
- Prepaid Cards by Brand
- Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Gender
- Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Age Bracket
- Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Income Bracket
- Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Race/Ethnicity
