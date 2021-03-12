Digital Consumer Payment Trends in the United States - COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Consumer Payment Trends in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Already in growth mode, digital consumer payments are now in hyperdrive, driven by a pandemic that has shifted consumer shopping and purchasing much further into the digital realm. This shift, however, also benefits from broader macro trends: Riding mobile banking tailwinds, mobile payment accounts have become mainstream choices, and fintech innovation is quickly pushing open banking, neobanks, and point-of-sale installment loans forward.

Meanwhile, the faster payment opportunity beckons - and mobile banking may enable consumers to realize the benefits of faster payments most fully. In the process, the act of making a payment is fading into the background, integrating itself seamlessly into the customer purchase experience.

This report unravels trends and innovations that are reshaping digital consumer payments in real time, by reviewing key Consumer Digital Payment Drivers, assessing trends driving faster, seamless payments, and analyzing the influence COVID-19 is having on the digital consumer payments space.

As part of this market research study, a second report, Consumer Payment Card Usage Trends in the U.S. is included. This report provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult use of the following types of consumer payment cards:

Debit cards

Credit cards

Gift cards

Prepaid cards

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Consumer Digital Payment Drivers

e-Commerce Growth Drives Electronic Payments

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive

Electronic Payments Share Continues to Rise

Digital Banking and Payment Access Predominates

It's a Mobile World

Fintech Innovation Drives Digital Payments Transformation

Words to Live by: Faster, Easier, Invisible, Engaged

The Faster Payments Opportunity

Payments Fade into the Background

Contactless Card Renaissance

The COVID-19 Effect

Payment Method and Payment Method Safety Shifts

Spending and Banking Behavior Shifts

Shifts in Consumer Credit Use and Future Payment Choices

Digital Payments Drivers

e-Commerce Growth Drives Electronic Payments

E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share

Internet-Only and Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Trends Both Strong

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Digital Commerce into Overdrive

Online Purchasing Translates to Electronic Payments

Electronic Payments Share Continues to Rise

Consumer Payment Card Usage Volume Outpaces Cash, Checks, and Money Orders

Debit Surpasses Cash

Cash Loses Ground

ACH over Check

ACH-Based Consumer Payment Methods Generate the most Payment Value

Digital Banking and Payment Access Predominates

Online Inroads

It's a Mobile World

Mobile Phones and Connected Devices

Mobile Banking a Mainstream Phenomenon

Yet Consumer Adoption of Mobile Payment Services Remains Low

In-Dash Payments: the Mobile Payment Frontier

Fintech Innovation Drives Digital Payments Transformation

Open Banking

Neobanks

Point-of-Sale Installment Loans

Words to Live by: Faster, Easier, Invisible, Engaged

The Faster Payments Opportunity

What it Is

How it Works

What it can Provide

Who Provides the Solutions

Mobile Banking as Catalyst?

Payments Fade into the Background

What it Is

Why It's Important

Showing How It's Done: Feature-Laden Retailer App Engagement

In Focus: Kohl's

In Focus: American Eagle

More than Mobile P2P: Square's Feature-Based Engagement

Seamless Digital Checkout Experience

Table Smartphone Payment Methods Used, 2020

A Possible Solution: "Click to Pay" Secure Remote Commerce

Seamless Rewards

Contactless Card Renaissance

The COVID-19 Effect

Payment Method Shifts

Payment Methods: the Less Physical Contact, the More Likely to Use

Payment Method Safety: Pre-Payment Wins ; Giving Card to Person Loses

; Giving Card to Person Loses Spending and Banking Behavior Shifts

Banks Deliver in the Clutch; Digital Preferences Catch Fire

Shifts in Consumer Credit Use and Future Payment Choices

Shifts in Types of Consumer Credit Used: Credit Cards Reign

Payment Trends & Psychographics

Overview of Payment Trends

Financial Psychographics

Payment Types and Consumer Confidence

Debit Cards

The Case for Debit Cards

Use of Debit Cards

Use of Debit/ATM Cards for Cash

Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Gender

Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Age Bracket

Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Income Bracket

Use of Debit/ATM Cards by Race/Ethnicity

Credit Cards

The Case for (And Against) Credit Cards

Usage Rates for Credit Cards

Monthly Use of Credit Cards

Monthly Use of Store Cards

Active Customer Base for General-Purpose Credit Cards

Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Gender

Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Age Bracket

Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Income Bracket

Monthly Use of General purpose Credit Cards by Race/Ethnicity

Gift and Other Prepaid Cards

The Case for Gift or Other Prepaid Cards

Gift Card Purchasing Rates

Top Types of Gift Cards

Purchasing of Gift Cards by Gender

Purchasing of Gift Cards by Age Bracket

Purchasing of Gift Cards by Income Bracket

Purchasing of Gift Cards by Race/Ethnicity

Gift Card Denomination Trends

Purchasing Rates for Prepaid Cards

Prepaid Cards by Brand

Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Gender

Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Age Bracket

Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Income Bracket

Purchasing of Prepaid Cards by Race/Ethnicity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wxmbd

