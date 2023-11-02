Digital Content Market Size to Grow by USD 694.88 Billion at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027, Digital transformation across industries is dominantly driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital content market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 694.88 billion. The digital transformation across industries, renewal schemes of various services on different online streaming channels, and growth rate of consumption of online content are projected as the prominent factors leading to the crowdfunding market share growth. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) buy the exclusive report.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysts, there are several market segments classified such as digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content in the digital content market.

Among all these market segments, the digital video segment is projected to record the most significant market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. It first witnessed a gradual growth in the market share of USD 236.59 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at the top of the list. 41% of the total market share growth will be originated from North America by 2027. Technavio further suggests a significant growth in the adoption of mobile devices for personal and professional purposes contributes to the market share growth in the region. As per the report, the adoption rate of digital content was recorded as the highest in the US and Canada.

Furthermore, the growing adoption rate of online digital content including video streaming, gaming, and online classes is projected to lead the digital content market growth in the region during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Alphabet Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Deezer SA

AT&T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Bloomberg L.P

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

DISH Network Corp.

Key Market Driver, Trend and Challenge

Digital transformation across industries is dominantly driving the market growth.

is dominantly driving the market growth. Technavio also suggests significant growth in social media will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the digital content market growth during 2022 to 2027.

will emerge as a primary for growth in the digital content market growth during 2022 to 2027. As an emerging market challenge, various constraints associated with content availability may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Digital Content Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital content market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital content market vendors

