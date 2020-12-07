Digital Content Market Size USD 397,390 Million by 2026 at CAGR 13% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Content Market is Segmented by Type (Movie and Music, Game, Education, Digital Publication, Others), by Application ( Smartphones, Computes, Tablets, Smart TV, STB & Analogue TV, Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc）). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

In 2019, the Global Digital Content Market size was USD 167,370 Million and it is expected to reach USD 397,390 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13% during forecast 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of digital content market size are, increase in the number of smart connected devices, growing digital transformation across end-user industries and increasing connection speeds.

The key regions covered in the Digital Content market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and Application segment in terms of revenue for 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIGITAL CONTENT MARKET SIZE

Increased adoption of digital content creation software applications is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the digital content creation market size. Also, the growing technological advances and product improvements to combine hardware with digital content software applications by manufacturers and software developers are expected to generate substantial business expansion opportunities for existing players.

The increase in mobile devices is expected to fuel the digital content creation market size. Smartphones and other mobile devices make it easier for consumers to access the internet and music & video content in one go.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of OTT platforms with simplified payment options is also expected to boost the digital content market size.

The e-commerce industry is witnessing spontaneous growth, which has added to the use of digital content to view their goods on-line images, videos and catalogs. The rise in the e-commerce segment is expected to increase the digital content market size.

DIGITAL CONTENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America and Europe are expected to hold significant digital content market share. This is due to the increased demand for digital platforms and increased consumption rates. The growth in revenue share across OTT platforms and rising in web content power is expected to drive the growth of digital content market size in these regions.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. China is expected to witness the highest growth in this region due to increasing device adoption and skyrocketing game app spending.

DIGITAL CONTENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Digital Content Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Movie and Music

Game

Education

Digital Publication

Others

Digital Content Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Computes

Tablets

Smart TV

STB & Analogue TV

Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc)

The key players covered in this study

Tencent

Microsoft

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Apple

Google

Amazon

Facebook

EA

NetEase

Nexon

Mixi

Warner Bros

Square Enix.

DeNA

Zynga

NCSoft

Baidu

Deezer

Dish Network

Giant Interactive Group

Hulu

Nintendo

Reed Elsevier

Schibsted

Spotify

Wolters Kluwer

KONAMI

Ubisoft

Bandai Namco

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

