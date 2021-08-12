Digital Content Market|Increasing Number Of Smart Connected Devices to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Content Market is expected to grow by $ 594.11 bn during 2021-2025 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Some of the major market players are Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co.
As per Technavio, the growing popularity of Digital Content will have a positive impact on the market and will contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025. The increasing number of smart connected devices will notably support the digital content market growth. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is piracy issues in the digital content market.
Digital Content Market: Growing Popularity Of 360-Degree Content
The digital content market report extensively covers market segmentation by content type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and potential market drivers that the vendors are capitalizing on to sustain profitable growth.
Digital Content Market: Segmentation Analysis
The North American region led the digital content market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growing consumption of online content has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the digital content market growth in North America over the forecast period.
