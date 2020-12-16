Digital Content Next Joins Coalition for App Fairness As Momentum For App Store Reform Grows

Apple's terms within the App Store ecosystem have created serious challenges for many of DCN's members. Together, the members reach an audience of over 223 million unique visitors, 100 percent reach of the U.S. online population, and provide access to content through a subscription-based model. Apple severely impacts these publishers and their readers by becoming an intermediary, not only financially through the app tax, but also by creating conditions that they are forced to impose on their customers, such as requiring the use of Apple's in-app payment system.

"DCN is pleased to join the Coalition for App Fairness working to establish a fair and competitive digital landscape. The premium publisher members of DCN enjoy trusted, direct relationships with consumers, who don't expect intermediaries to impose arbitrary fees and rules which limit their ability to consume the news and entertainment they love," said Digital Content Next CEO Jason Kint.

"Having DCN join the Coalition for App Fairness is a landmark moment for our campaign, and their insight into core issues with the App Store that top outlets face will only make our voice stronger. We're excited to work with them to advocate for App Store policies that are fair, hold Apple accountable, and give consumers freedom of choice," said Sarah Maxwell, spokeswoman for the Coalition for App Fairness.

DCN's members have been in the publishing industry for decades or in some cases centuries, building deep and trusted relationships with their readers and customers. Apple is commandeering these relationships by forcing publishers to use in-app payments for services like subscriptions, inflating prices with their unreasonable cuts. The publishing industry continues to reinvent itself by embracing digital platforms and offering high-quality content, but Apple's draconian policies have made it exceptionally challenging for businesses to innovate. DCN joins other like-minded media organizations that are a part of CAF, including the European Publishers Council, News Media Europe, GESTE, and Schibsted, as the first US media association to take these issues on and help create a global level playing field.

Since launching less than three months ago, CAF has received an enormous response and amplification from app developers, consumers, and regulators seeking to create protections for app creators and customers alike. CAF has quickly grown from a dozen to over 50 members across four continents, ranging from individual developers to large multinational companies. For more information about CAF's advocacy efforts, the App Store Principles , or how to become a member visit appfairness.org .

About the Coalition for App Fairness

The Coalition for App Fairness is an independent nonprofit organization formed to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and create a level playing field for all app and game developers globally. Originally formed by Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, Epic Games, the European Publishers Council, Match Group, News Media Europe, Prepear, Protonmail, Skydemon, Spotify, and Tile, CAF has rapidly grown from 13 to 50 members since launching in September. CAF offers membership to companies of any size — join today at appfairness.org .

About Digital Content Next

Digital Content Next (DCN) is the only trade organization dedicated to serving the unique and diverse needs of high-quality digital content companies that manage trusted, direct relationships with consumers and marketers. The organization was founded in June 2001 as the Online Publishers Association (OPA). Comprised of some of the most trusted and well-respected media brands, DCN produces proprietary research for its members and the public, creates public and private forums to explore and advance key issues that impact digital content brands, offers an influential voice that speaks for digital content companies in the press, with advertisers and policy makers, and works to educate the public at large on the importance of quality content brands. More information about Digital Content Next is available at https://digitalcontentnext.org/ .

CONTACT:

Sarah Maxwell

(949) 547 - 8658

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coalition for App Fairness

Related Links

https://appfairness.org/

