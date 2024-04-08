Digital Custom Forms from Rapid Recon Simplifies Dealership Life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Custom Forms, a new complimentary feature for users of Rapid Recon T2L™ used car reconditioning workflow software is designed to help auto dealers personalize, customize, and digitize the many forms used in fixed and variable operations.

Custom Forms is designed so the dealer's existing forms can be quickly and easily converted to digital formats. Digital documents are more secure and easier for personnel to find, and electronic storage ends paper document handling, physical storage, and retrieval personnel.

Technicians access Custom Forms on desktop or mobile. As they conduct the vehicle inspection or other activity, Work Items can be automatically generated based on the failed inspection items. This eliminates having to manually add Work Item details after completing the form and, in turn, saves technicians time.

Notes on reconditioning Work Items can also be captured through Custom Forms, as can any media related to inspection and similar activities. Forms follow the vehicle's VIN, so all documentation related to the vehicle is searchable and retrievable in seconds. Forms can also capture signatures from both technicians and managers and provide managers with a simple and convenient workflow for signing necessary forms.

Customer Form's key capabilities:

Self-serve configuration--customers can create and edit their own forms

Ability to auto-populate key vehicle information into custom fields such as VIN and odometer to eliminate double-entry

Ability to bulk update inspection responses to keep techs efficient by not making them answer questions line by line

Failed questions can be configured to autogenerate work items to end double-entry

Ability to attach media and notes just like in the default UVI and have that copy over to the work item

Signature capture flow for technicians and managers, including notifications on forms pending signature

Custom Forms is available through the Recon Inspect integration in Rapid Recon, Driven by Vehlo. Rapid Recon users should contact their account manager to activate this complimentary new feature in their system.

Rapid Recon, Driven by Vehlo, serves auto dealers' fixed and variable operations, including used car reconditioning, customer-pay service lane profitability technologies, and customer engagement digital tools. For more information, visit www.rapidrecon.com and www.Vehlo.com.

