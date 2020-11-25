Digital Customer Engagement Experts, Localz Close £2M Funding Round to Support Business Post-COVID

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in digital customer engagement, location, and communications technology announced today the closing of a £2 million venture round of funding led by London-based investment manager Triple Point . Localz will use the funding to further develop its product portfolio to support businesses with new safety measures and procedures as well as putting a customer-centric approach to services post-COVID.

Founded in 2013, Localz is a real-time digital customer engagement platform combining real-time location tracking with two-way customer communications through a suite of configurable modules and apps. Its focus is making the day of service awesome with solutions for order collection, service delivery, and product delivery. Its location technology and automated communication workflows take the complexity out of last-mile interactions, all the while providing excellent customer experiences.

With an ever-growing impressive client list including RAC, OVO Energy, Autoglass, and Rentokil, and platform partners such as FieldAware, Masternaut, Salesforce, and ServiceMax, Localz has seen a surge in demand for its services since the start of the pandemic. With contactless services and delivery becoming the new norm, organisations are seeking support from Localz to deliver essential information in relation to safety and service updates, as well as providing the technology to support virtual queue systems and contactless delivery. Localz has recently launched its 'Count Me In ' solution which provides real-time counting of customers for retailers to safely monitor in-store traffic. With the new funding, Localz is now further developing its solutions to support field services and retailers accelerate their digital strategies and adapt to new and enhanced ways of operating.

"There has been an unprecedented amount of pressure on organisations, in particular those who work in the retail and services industry. Health and safety of customers and employees needs to be at the forefront but there is also heightened demand for good customer experiences. We are delighted to have received this funding so we can continue to deepen our product portfolio to support the last-mile of the retail and services industries as they navigate the new normal," said Tim Andrew, CEO & Co-Founder at Localz.

"We are excited to be supporting the team at Localz as they continue to deliver innovative products to the retail and field services markets. We have been particularly impressed with how they have responded to the challenges of the Covid era by building new solutions to help their clients operate and remain open for business," said Daniel Cardenas-Clark of Triple Point.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and two-way communication to provide awesome experiences on the day of service.

The Localz platform enables click and collect order management, real-time tracking of the service technician, accurate ETAs, and two-way communication. Localz "on my way" messaging increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates.

Localz is used by RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.

For more information: www.localz.com.

Triple Point

Investments with purpose, for profit, by people - from Triple Point.

Triple Point is the place where people, purpose, and profit meet. Since 2004, we've been targeting this Triple Point in areas like infrastructure, energy efficiency and social housing, unlocking investment opportunities that make a difference. We manage over £1.8bn of private, institutional and public capital across four distinct investment strategies. Each of these strategies helps to solve a problem society faces, and each one creates opportunities for investors. Our investments transform public services, get businesses off the ground, and even kickstart whole markets.

