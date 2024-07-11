Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard Launches Advisory and Industry Councils to Advance AI Research and Innovation

Top global executives join forces to support the Institute's mission of making AI research for advancing business and society accessible to all

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) today announced the launch of its Advisory Council and Industry Council to further its focus on using AI and digital technologies to advance business and society. The Advisory Council, made up of industry visionaries, will work with D^3 and Harvard Business School leadership to build and scale the structures needed to drive the future of global business with AI. In addition, the Industry Council, composed of senior leaders across industries working with AI and digital technologies, will collaborate with Harvard and Harvard Business School faculty at D^3 to identify the greatest potential impact of the Institute's research.

"By leveraging insights from top global executives and industry leaders, D^3's Advisory and Industry Councils will ensure that our faculty's research continues its long tradition of influencing business and society," said Karim Lakhani, Faculty Chair at the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard and Dorothy and Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School.

Advisory Council members bring diverse expertise and global perspectives, invaluable to the mission of driving the future of business. Each Council member serves a term of four years to drive longer-term impact for the Institute.

Members of D^3's Advisory Council include:

Marcelo Claure (Co-Chair of Advisory Council), Founder and CEO at Claure Group; Group Vice Chairman at SHEIN

(Co-Chair of Advisory Council), Founder and CEO at Claure Group; Group Vice Chairman at SHEIN Scott Cook (Co-Chair of Advisory Council), Founder and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Intuit

(Co-Chair of Advisory Council), Founder and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Intuit Bill Ackman , Founder and CEO at Pershing Square Capital Management

, Founder and CEO at Pershing Square Capital Management Stéphane Bancel, Founding CEO at Moderna

Founding CEO at Moderna Teresa Hillary Clarke , Chair and CEO at Africa.com

, Chair and CEO at Africa.com Mary Callahan Erdoes , CEO of Asset & Wealth Management at JP Morgan Chase

, CEO of Asset & Wealth Management at JP Morgan Chase Vladimir Jacimovic , CEO and Founder at ContinuumLab.ai

, CEO and Founder at ContinuumLab.ai Heidi Messer , Co-Founder and Chairman at Collective[i]

, Co-Founder and Chairman at Collective[i] Mickey (Hiroshi) Mikitani , Chairman and CEO at Rakuten Group, Inc.

, Chairman and CEO at Rakuten Group, Inc. Dave Munichiello , Managing Partner at Google Ventures

, Managing Partner at Google Ventures Satya Nadella , Chairman and CEO at Microsoft

, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft Mark Nunnelly , Chairman at Toolbox Holdings and Foundation; Special Limited Partner at Bain Capital

, Chairman at Toolbox Holdings and Foundation; Special Limited Partner at Bain Capital Yoshimi (Iyadomi) Shinohara , Founder and CEO at Yokohama Ventures

, Founder and CEO at Yokohama Ventures Sir Martin Sorrell , Founder and Executive Chairman at S4 Capital

Industry Council members, who will serve one-year terms, will offer faculty and their researchers at the Institute insights on high impact research opportunities across sectors and geographies. The Industry Council will provide guidance on the potential business impact of the research coming out of D^3. Industry Council members will review proposed field experiments, offering strategic advice on their relevance, reach, and impact, to foster rapid and impactful research outcomes.

Members of D^3's Industry Council include:

Karim Lakhani (Co-Chair of Industry Council), Faculty Chair at D^3, Dorothy and Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School

(Co-Chair of Industry Council), Faculty Chair at D^3, Dorothy and Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at Robin Greenwood (Co-Chair of Industry Council), George Gund Professor of Finance and Banking and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development at Harvard Business School

(Co-Chair of Industry Council), George Gund Professor of Finance and Banking and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development at Victor Aguilar , Chief Research, Development, and Innovation Officer at P&G

, Chief Research, Development, and Innovation Officer at P&G Debbie Botha , Co-Founder and Managing Director at Dalebrook Media

, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Dalebrook Media Francoise Brougher , Former COO at Pinterest

Former COO at Pinterest Philip Erdoes , Co-Founder and CEO at Bear Cognition; Founder and CEO at Bear Ventures

, Co-Founder and CEO at Bear Cognition; Founder and CEO at Bear Ventures Raul Galamba de Oliveira , Chairman of the Board at CTT, Correios de Portugal

, Chairman of the Board at CTT, Correios de Namrita Raina , Chief Nuclear Physicist at Medanta

, Chief Nuclear Physicist at Medanta Wakana Tanaka , Head of Country, Japan at LinkedIn

"Launching the Advisory and Industry Councils marks a pivotal moment for D^3," said Jen Stave, Launch Director at the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard. "By convening the brightest minds across industries, we're fostering ongoing dialogue to ensure our research addresses the most pressing challenges in AI and digital technology. This will allow us to further our mission of providing the world with Harvard and Harvard Business School faculty-led research and insights on how to handle the exponential changes to business that are underway."

For more information, visit d3.harvard.edu.

About Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard:

The Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) provides research-driven insights, accessible to anyone in the world, on using AI and digital technologies to advance business and society. Emerging from Harvard Business School under the leadership of Dean Srikant Datar and founded on the premise that AI technology is only half of the answer and that businesses must also revamp their processes to harness AI's potential, D^3 is made up of a global network of multidisciplinary faculty, researchers and scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. D^3 consists of numerous research labs and focuses on five themes: Human-Centered Technology, Emerging AI-based Operating and Business Models, Evolution of Business Technology, Future of Work, and Data Privacy Security and Regulations. For more information, please visit d3.harvard.edu.

