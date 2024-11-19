Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard Launches Global Affiliate Network

Initiative focuses on democratizing access to AI research around the globe

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) has begun to roll out its global strategy for democratizing AI research around the world through collaborations with global research affiliates. In bringing together a global cohort of academics, D^3 seeks to understand AI transformations in business and society both locally and universally. This accumulated knowledge about AI, including global trends and localized context, will be shared as a public good back to the world.

"We can only understand the future of AI by first researching the myriad approaches to AI innovation and regulation occurring across the globe," said Karim Lakhani, Faculty Chair of the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard and Dorothy and Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School (HBS). "Academic, interdisciplinary collaboration is central to the Institute's mission, and through this global approach, we are taking an important step in deepening our understanding of how the world is integrating AI."

To learn more about the launch of the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard's global affiliate network, watch this video of Jen Stave, Executive Director of Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard, and Lénia Mestrinho, Executive Director, Digital Data Design Institute at Nova SBE and NOVA Medical School, at the 2024 Estoril Conferences in Lisbon, Portugal this fall: https://youtu.be/o-pk1lYTX3o

The Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) provides research-driven insights, accessible to anyone in the world, on using AI and digital technologies to advance business and society. Emerging from Harvard Business School under the leadership of Dean Srikant Datar and founded on the premise that AI technology is only half of the answer and that businesses must also revamp their processes to harness AI's potential, D^3 is made up of a global network of multidisciplinary faculty, researchers and scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. D^3 consists of numerous research labs and focuses on five themes: Human-Centered Technology, Emerging AI-based Operating and Business Models, Evolution of Business Technology, Future of Work, and Data Privacy Security and Regulations. For more information, please visit d3.harvard.edu.

