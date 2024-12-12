Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard to Unveil AI Upskilling Beta Learning Program for Emerging Leaders

Future Proof will help working professionals transform their workday with AI

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) will announce "Future Proof with AI," a new platform to transform your workday with Generative AI, during its AI Elevate Conference at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new AI-enabled platform provides AI-upskilling training for mid-level professionals who want to understand how rapidly evolving AI developments are transforming their job functions and get the skills needed to integrate AI into their workday. The learning modules are based on rigorous faculty research and translated into learning content and AI-based teaching avatars using Generative AI. During the initial pilot of the platform, launching tomorrow, Future Proof with AI will include modules on marketing, strategy, and finance career tracks. Additional career paths will be added throughout the year.

"In 2024, the business world's focus was on the implementation of Generative AI, however, next year, this focus will shift to transforming individual workday processes using AI," said Karim Lakhani, Chair of the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard and Dorothy and Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. "Future Proof with AI is a platform that will enable you to transform your workday with AI. Based on our faculty research on what AI can and cannot do, it goes beyond the basics and will teach people how Generative AI can truly transform their business processes, and ultimately allow them to get more done, faster."

Future Proof with AI offers a flexible, streamlined virtual learning experience with video lessons and other engaging content from faculty research at D^3. Individual participants earn a digital D^3 badge for each pathway that can be shared on LinkedIn. Future Proof with AI is designed for a global audience with multiple language options, including Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese, and more, to be available soon.

To sign up to be part of the beta pilot deployment of Future Proof with AI visit http://d3.harvard.edu/learning-programs-for-individuals.

About Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard:

The Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3) provides research-driven insights, accessible to anyone in the world, on using AI and digital technologies to advance business and society. Based out of Harvard Business School under the leadership of Dean Srikant Datar and founded on the premise that AI technology is only half of the answer and that businesses must also revamp their processes to harness AI's potential, D^3 is made up of a global network of multidisciplinary faculty, researchers and scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. D^3 consists of numerous research labs and focuses on five themes: Human-Centered Technology, Emerging AI-based Operating and Business Models, Evolution of Business Technology, Future of Work, and Data Privacy Security and Regulations. For more information, please visit d3.harvard.edu.

SOURCE Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard