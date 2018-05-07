Digital Data Solution Veta Health Expands Engagement With Nicklaus Children's Health System

"We are incredibly pleased that NCHS experienced and recognized the value of the Veta Health solution and the transparency it provides to clinicians managing complex and high-risk patients," said Tanvi Vattikuti Abbhi, co-founder of Veta Health. "Our relationship with NCHS is a key collaboration for our broader work in pediatrics."

As part of the engagement, the Veta Health platform will be expanding on the existing digital management of select NCHS pediatric patients through behavior-based engagement strategies that include tailored health assessments, specific treatment benchmarks, and visibility into personal health trends and data. Utilizing Veta Health in this capacity will afford the facility a greater streamlining of workflows and a reduction in administrative efforts surrounding patient management.

"Since implementing the Veta Health platform with epilepsy and cystic fibrosis cases, we've experienced a greater connection with those patients and their families through the real-time updates the system provides to our clinicians," said Edward Martinez, senior VP and CIO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "The platform has also streamlined our administrative practices when applicable by providing insight into patient needs."

Early indications show that patients were motivated to manage their health through the Veta Health platform and to reap the benefits of the increased transparency with clinicians. During the initial roll out, a majority of seizure disorder patients using the app maintained a seizure diary that is transmitted directly to their care teams. Also of note, 80 percent of patients responded to medication reminders in the app.

About Veta Health

Veta Health is a digital data solution creating better health "care" experiences for patients and healthcare professionals. Veta Health's front-end platform enables multiple care providers, patients, and care partners to contribute to a patient's care journey to deliver a simplified, coordinated, and responsive healthcare experience. Veta Health's solution leverages existing data sources as well as patient generated data from wearable devices and other patient reported outcomes to achieve timely treatment and increased understanding between provider and patient.

The Veta Health solution features a robust clinician portal, intuitive and simple patient experiences and streamlined internal processes to improve the "care" experience across multiple touchpoints and provide complete insight into a facility or health care system's overall population health. For more information on Veta Health, please visit http://www.myvetahealth.com/

About Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 289-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties; Pediatric Specialists of America, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; a management services organization, and an ambulatory surgery center, as well as an e-commerce line of children's wellness and safety products that support the hospital's mission of serving the region's pediatric population. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

