Digital Dentistry and Prosthetics Markets Surge with 3D Printing and CAD/CAM Innovations | iData Research

The global adoption of 3D printing in both digital dentistry and dental prosthetics is a transformative trend, driving significant advancements in these markets. 3D printing technology offers unparalleled precision and customization, enabling the production of highly accurate dental models, crowns, bridges, and other prosthetics. As materials and printing techniques continue to improve, the integration of 3D printing is expected to expand, further enhancing the capabilities and offerings within digital dentistry and dental prosthetics.

Despite the rise of 3D-printing technologies, the CAD/CAM market has retained its dominant position. In digital dentistry, the CAD/CAM market was significantly influenced by the intraoral scanner segment, which is expected to see rapid growth due to the digitization trend in modern dental clinics. On the other hand, in the dental prosthetics market, the rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology, especially chairside systems, streamlines prosthetic fabrication and reduces labor. This caters to the growing demand for single-appointment dentistry, benefiting both dentists and patients.

Can Advancements in Digital Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics Solve Global Oral Health Challenges?

Dental cavities and periodontal diseases remain the top oral health challenges worldwide, affecting nearly 3.5 billion people according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Untreated dental cavities are particularly prevalent, impacting over 2 billion people and 92% of adults aged 20 to 64. The Western Pacific region sees the highest prevalence at 46%, while the African region has the lowest at 39%. In Southeast Asia, there are approximately 135 million cases of cavities, compared to 41 million in Europe. Furthermore, untreated tooth decay affects up to 70% of children in India, 33% of teenagers in Tanzania, and nearly one-third of adults in Brazil. Complete tooth loss, or edentulism, affects 20% of the adult population globally, with a higher prevalence of 23% among those aged 60 and older. However, advancements in digital dentistry and dental prosthetics are helping to address these issues, providing innovative solutions to improve oral health and access to dental care.

Dental devices such as crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, and dentures play crucial roles in treating oral diseases. Crowns cover and protect damaged teeth, while bridges fill gaps from missing teeth. Inlays and onlays repair less extensive damage, and dentures replace missing teeth due to gum disease, decay, or injury.

Advanced CAD/CAM technology uses digital scanning and computer-aided design to create precise dental restorations, with intraoral scanners providing quick, efficient, and comfortable digital impressions. Additionally, rapid prototyping systems, or 3D printers, represent an emerging technology. Unlike subtractive CAD/CAM mills that carve out prosthetics from a solid piece of material, 3D printers build models layer by layer in an additive process. These innovations enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of dental treatments.

The Global Adoption of Dental 3D Printing

Dental 3D printing has become integral to digital workflows in dental labs and orthodontic settings across the U.S. , Asia Pacific ( South Korea , Japan , India , China , Australia ), Europe , and Latin American ( Mexico , Brazil , Colombia ) digital dentistry markets. In the U.S., innovations in materials, technology, and digital workflows have driven significant market growth. Asia Pacific has seen rapid adoption, especially for crown and bridge models, despite being the smallest segment in digital dentistry. Europe focuses on cost-effective, efficient production of temporary prosthetics, with further market penetration expected as 3D printers evolve. In Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, adoption lags but is expected to grow with affordable entry-level machines, despite price variability.

Innovations in materials and printer technology have spurred the adoption of dental 3D printing for producing crowns, bridges, full dentures, partial dentures, models, surgical guides, and guards in the dental prosthetics market. Globally, 3D-printed denture workflows have made immediate dentures more accessible and affordable compared to milled dentures, driving market growth.

"As 3D printing becomes more widespread, it is expected to complement rather than replace well-established CAD/CAM technology, making immediate dentures available to more patients and stimulating overall market expansion." Kamran Zamanian, CEO

Who are the Top Competitors in the Digital Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics Markets?

Dentsply Sirona has led the global digital dentistry market, driven by its CEREC® chairside systems, CAD/CAM milling systems, standalone CAD/CAM scanners, intraoral scanners, and strong presence in permanent CAD/CAM materials. Ivoclar followed as the second-leading competitor, excelling in CAD/CAM milling systems and dominating the permanent CAD/CAM material market with products like Telio cad®, IPS Empress®, and IPS e.max®. 3Shape ranked third, noted for its laboratory and intraoral scanners, including the innovative Trios™ series. Other notable competitors include: Align Technology, Amann Girrbach, VITA Zahnfabrik, Medit, Zirkonzahn, Shofu Dental, Envista, Planmeca, and more.

In the global dental prosthetics market, Glidewell Dental has emerged as the leader, leveraging its significant U.S. presence and extensive product range for chairside dentistry and laboratory zirconia. Colosseum Dental Group secured the second spot, expanding its European footprint through the Curaeos merger. National Dentex Corporation ranked third, enhancing its market position through strategic mergers and acquisitions, becoming the largest network lab in the U.S. with over 100 affiliate labs across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Despite these three leaders, the market is highly fragmented with over 6,600 dental laboratories in North America, more than 42,000 in Western Europe, and over 10,000 in Asia.

In Summary

The global digital dentistry and global dental prosthetics markets are poised for extraordinary growth, driven by advancements in 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies. As dental professionals continue to adopt these innovations, the industry is set to revolutionize oral health care, offering faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solutions for both patients and practitioners. iData Research's extensive reports provide invaluable insights into these dynamic markets, highlighting the potential for substantial developments and the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies in the dental sector.

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier MedTech market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic medical market landscape.

