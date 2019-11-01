ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking for the perfect holiday gift idea or self care remedy for the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, digital natives, millennials or the digitally overwhelmed in your life, Digital Detox Secrets, the newly released book by Lisa Buyer, is the best gift to promote health, wellness, and happiness.

Digital Detox Secrets Book Launches Just in Time To Relieve Holiday Stress In an epidemic era of digital impact on health, wellness and productivity - Lisa Buyer releases her second book, Digital Detox Secrets, as a testimony and guide towards finding balance in today's digitally saturated world. Lisa Buyer is the author of Social PR Secrets in its 4th edition with a foreword by Guy Kawasaki. She is the CEO/founder of the Social PR agency The Buyer Group. She is also the founder of FemaleDisruptors.com, a passion project with a mission to spotlight women who are disruptors in their space. Lisa is a member of Baby Bathwater and hosts a Podcast Digital Detox Secrets. A certified yoga instructor, Lisa is a mom and wife. She lives in Celebration, Florida with her husband and family.

Buyer, Founder and CEO of The Buyer Group, a Social PR Agency, realized the importance of creating a healthy balance between your work and personal life. This became the inspiration for Digital Detox Secrets: How to Create Space in Your Digital Life for Happiness and Productivity, now available on Amazon .

Digital Detox Secrets is a collection of tips, interviews, and ideas compiled from Buyer and other leading industry experts on how to help create space and balance in your digital life. She offers a fresh and real approach to sharing the struggles many people experience when it comes to living in a world filled with emails, direct messages, hashtags, and notifications. Some of the chapters include:

Chapter 1: Reprogramming Mind, Body, and Spirit

Chapter 2: Digital-Destress

Chapter 3: Space for Yoga

Chapter 4: How CBD Oil Can Change Your Life

Chapter 5: The Skinny on Skin

Chapter 6: The State of Health, Thanks to Digital

Chapter 7: Suicide, Depression, and CEOs

Chapter 8: How Mindful Business Owners Cope

Chapter 9: Avoiding Digital Hoarding Disasters

Chapter 10: Empowering Business Events

Chapter 11: Write Way to Power Through Procrastination

Chapter 12: A Parent's Guide to Teens, Social Media, and Smartphone Addiction

Chapter 13: Why Your Teen Won't Get Into College

Chapter 14: Adulting the Steve Jobs Way

Chapter 15: Space to Grieve

Chapter 16: The Six-Second Mind Fix Test

Chapter 17: Lisa's Favorite Digital Detox Secrets Apps for meditation, mantras and more

Chapter 18: Lisa's Favorite Digital Detox Secrets including wine, Burning Man and candles

"This book has been five years in the making," said Buyer. "Studies show how social media and our digital world can cause anxiety, depression and even suicide - it is also a necessity in our culture. If the information shared in Digital Detox Secrets helps just one person find a new way to detox from the digital chaos, then it's served its purpose."

Dr. Paul Savage MD, Co-Chief Medical Officer of Forum Health and Agenixs, provides his testimony on the importance of digital detoxing in the book's forward.

"As a doctor approaching the age of 60, I've learned a lot along the journey called life about what it takes to age well. One of my biggest takeaways has been understanding the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices in areas like nutrition, exercise, sleep, and detoxification," said Savage.

Other experts featured in Digital Detox Secrets include best selling author Cameron Herold, cannabis visionary Will Kleidon, CEO and Founder of Ojai Energetics, Karen Berzanski, Pro EFT Tapping Coach, Erin Phiel, of MindFix, renowned yoga entrepreneur Tymi Howard as well as Lisa Gianvito, detox, yoga, and wellness coach.

With 18 chapters and 100+ pages of personal experiences, recommendations, and at least one detox solution that every person can do, this is a must-read.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon . Those looking to further their Digital Detox journey can also follow the Digital Detox Secrets podcast https://www.digitaldetoxsecrets.com/ and subscribe to the weekly magazine where we deliver monthly #DigitalDetoxSecrets to keep you on track.

About Lisa Buyer

Lisa Buyer is the author of Social PR Secrets in its 4th edition with a foreword by Guy Kawasaki. She is the CEO/founder of the Social PR agency The Buyer Group. She is also the founder of FemaleDisruptors.com, a passion project with a mission to spotlight women who are disruptors in their space. Lisa is a member of Baby Bathwater and hosts a Podcast Digital Detox Secrets.

A certified yoga instructor, Lisa is a mom and wife. She lives in Celebration, Florida with her husband and family. You can also find her on Anna Maria Island and Jupiter Beach, Florida part-time watching sunsets, going to yoga and working on her next business venture. Follow her on digital @LisaBuyer #DigitalDetoxSecrets.

Media Contact:

Andy Duenas

228379@email4pr.com

561.635.4189

SOURCE Lisa Buyer