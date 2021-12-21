Digital Diabetes Management Market to Record 20.33% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG & Intel Corp|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the digital diabetes management market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising global burden of diabetes and favorable government initiatives will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the stringent regulatory framework will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The digital diabetes management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The digital diabetes management market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intel Corp. Becton Dickinson and Co., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, decide Clinical Software GmbH, Dexcom Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Freestyle Libre which is a sensor-based glucose monitoring system that comes with a reader and a sensor. The sensor is applied to the back of the patient upper arm and can be worn for up to 14 days. Simply swipe the reader over the sensor to get a complete picture of patient glucose levels.

The company offers Freestyle Libre which is a sensor-based glucose monitoring system that comes with a reader and a sensor. The sensor is applied to the back of the patient upper arm and can be worn for up to 14 days. Simply swipe the reader over the sensor to get a complete picture of patient glucose levels. B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers an Omnitest app that can be used as a digital diabetes diary with any glucose meter, Patients can view diabetes data anywhere, anytime and it is easy to understand and analyze information.

The company offers an Omnitest app that can be used as a digital diabetes diary with any glucose meter, Patients can view diabetes data anywhere, anytime and it is easy to understand and analyze information. Intel Corp. - The company offers a digital diabetes management solution that helps diabetic patients to drive greater adherence and navigate towards improved outcomes.

The company offers a digital diabetes management solution that helps diabetic patients to drive greater adherence and navigate towards improved outcomes. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers a BD diabetes care app that offers the patient to understand the signs of progress in their disease journey.

The company offers a BD diabetes care app that offers the patient to understand the signs of progress in their disease journey. DarioHealth Corp. - The company offers a Smart Diabetes management app where the app was designed to monitor diabetic patients blood sugar, making it easier to see blood sugar trends, count carbs, and build healthy new habits according to results

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the digital diabetes management market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into wearable devices and hand-held devices.

the market is classified into wearable devices and hand-held devices. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Related Reports -

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market -The digital blood pressure monitors market value is projected to grow by USD 244.53 mn at a CAGR of 4.05% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!





Biomaterials Market -The biomaterials market share is expected to increase by USD 12.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. Download a free sample now!

Digital Diabetes Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, decide Clinical Software GmbH, Dexcom Inc., Intel Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio