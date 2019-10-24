Digital Disruption Activates Primary Care! Innovaccer and the PCPCC Co-Host Technology Pre-Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the 2020s, the impact of technology on care delivery and patient engagement, coupled with the shift to value-based care, is creating an exciting vortex of innovation focused on primary care and the patient/clinician relationship.

Innovaccer Inc.

With a nod to this exciting convergence of factors, Innovaccer has joined forces with the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC) and RubiconMD to bring leadership from payers, providers, and employers together for an interactive technology pre-conference: "Digital Disruption: Activating Primary Care," on Nov. 4, 2019.

This three hour pre-conference will feature notable industry giants like James Weinstein, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare, Adrienne White-Faines, former CEO of the AOA, Glenn Steele, former CEO Geisinger Health, and Thomas Mason, CMO of the ONC, sharing their views on how to better integrate, coordinate, and personalize care while strengthening critical stakeholder relationships.

The pre-conference discussions will focus on "Disruptive Primary Care Models," showcasing the use of activated data and advanced analytics to personalize primary care delivery and "Innovations at the Interface of Primary and Specialty Care," focusing on technological innovations serving to integrate primary and specialist care, including the use of AI for referral decision support, a mobile app used to create a more patient-centered referral loop, and virtual formats that bring the specialist into the primary care setting.

The session details include:

Keynote: James Weinstein , Senior Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare, will speak on how digital transformation through AI and the cloud are enabling organizations to improve patient outcomes and reshape the healthcare industry

will speak on how digital transformation through AI and the cloud are enabling organizations to improve patient outcomes and reshape the healthcare industry Panel 1: "Disruptive Primary Care Models"

Adrienne White-Faines , Former CEO, American Osteopathic Association (AOA) (Moderator)

, Former CEO, American Osteopathic Association (AOA) (Moderator)

Iván Muñoz, Healthcare Services Director, Sanitas USA



Emily Fletcher , Ambulatory Program Manager, MercyOne

, Ambulatory Program Manager, MercyOne

Thomas Mason , Chief Medical Officer, Office of the National Coordinator for HHS

, Chief Medical Officer, Office of the National Coordinator for HHS Panel 2: "Innovations at the Interface of Primary and Specialty Care"

Glenn Steele Jr. , Former CEO, Geisinger Health and Vice-Chair, Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) (Moderator)

, Former CEO, Geisinger Health and Vice-Chair, Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) (Moderator)

Aaron Sin , Group Product Manager, Innovaccer

, Group Product Manager, Innovaccer

Carlos Reines , President, and Co-Founder, RubiconMD

, President, and Co-Founder, RubiconMD

Reena Pande , CMO, Ableto

With over 300 attendees, the PCPCC main conference will bring exciting speakers such as healthcare visionary, Eric Topol, and PCMH evangelist, Paul Grundy, Co-Founder of the PCPCC, to the stage, among many other healthcare industry agents of change.

"Healthcare is brimming with ideas; however, there are limited avenues to discuss them. With the PCPCC Tech pre-conference, we aim to provide an interactive forum focused on hard problems and technological innovations," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Digital Disruption will feature great minds, amazing ideas, and will be a gigantic step towards our goal of righting the wrongs of healthcare technology."

"This year's PCPCC conference and pre-conference tech session promise to be exciting and thought-provoking," says Ann Greiner, President, and CEO, PCPCC. "It's especially gratifying to bring together this group of technology leaders -- who are leading innovations designed to better integrate, coordinate, and customize primary care while strengthening clinician-patient relationships."

Register now for the PCPCC Tech Pre-Conference.

About the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC)

Founded in 2006, the PCPCC is a not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to advancing an effective and efficient health care system built on a strong foundation of primary care and the patient-centered medical home (PCMH). The PCPCC achieves its mission through the work of its executive members, experts, thought leaders, and other stakeholders focused on key issues of delivery reform, payment reform, patient engagement, and benefit design to drive health system transformation. For more information or to become an executive member, visit www.pcpcc.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Register here

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.

Related Links

https://innovaccer.com

