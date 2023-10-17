Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center announce global convening on the future of digital currency

News provided by

Digital Dollar Project

17 Oct, 2023, 09:08 ET

Conference on international standard setting to take place in Northern Virginia on November 27-30, 2023 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The Digital Dollar Project and the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center will cohost "Exploring central bank digital currency: Evaluating challenges & developing international standards," a first-of-its-kind convening of leaders from international financial institutions, central and commercial banks, technology providers, and government. The conference will explore discussions on the evolving landscape of digital money, outline areas of potential public-private cooperation, and offer a roadmap for technological and regulatory standards across the digital economy.

Continue Reading
Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council
Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council

"Leading experts across the global financial and technology landscape are convening to discuss standards, technology norms and governance models for a digital future," said Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director of The Digital Dollar Project. "Financial innovation is accelerating on a global scale, and the time for thoughtful collaboration and data-driven decision-making is now."

Josh Lipsky, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, added, "One hundred and thirty countries around the world are exploring central bank digital currencies and these developments could have enormous impact on economics, geopolitics, and technology. Building infrastructure that is trusted, safe, and interoperable will be the goal for both the public and private sectors as they engage in further exploration in the future of money."

The conference will feature keynote speakers Cecilia Skingsley, Head of the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, and Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund. The sessions will cover various aspects of building a healthy digital currency ecosystem and a roadmap for next steps. The event will focus on five core themes: 

  • Privacy: building digital assets that protect individual's rights and civil liberties
  • Cybersecurity and Resilience: ensuring a safer financial system for the future
  • Financial Inclusion: fostering healthier economies
  • Cross-border Transferability: exchanging wholesale and retail assets between banks
  • Competition and Innovation: developing central bank assets that are transferable and complement traditional finance and new private digital assets

The full speaker lineup and detailed agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. The first day of this conference is on-the-record and open to press, both virtually and in-person. More information and a link to register may be found here

The Atlantic Council's CBDC tracker provides more information about the development of central bank digital currencies around the world.

About The Digital Dollar Project   
The Digital Dollar Project is a neutral non-profit forum created to encourage research and public discussion on the potential advantages and challenges of a U.S. CBDC — or a "digital dollar." The Digital Dollar Project will identify options for a CBDC solution to help enhance monetary policy effectiveness and financial stability; provide needed scalability, security and privacy in retail, wholesale and international payments; and integrate with existing financial infrastructures, including U.S. Federal Reserve-related projects. Visit https://digitaldollarproject.org/.

About The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center

 The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes US leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to share solutions to global challenges. The Atlantic Council provides an essential forum for navigating the economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing its network of global leaders. Through the papers it publishes and the ideas it generates, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center works at the nexus of economics, finance, and foreign policy with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. The Center is organized around three pillars – Future of Capitalism, Future of Money, and the Economic Statecraft Initiative.

Media Contacts 

Digital Dollar Project:  
Carissa Felger / Gwyn Hodges
(212) 257-4170 
[email protected] 

Atlantic Council:  
[email protected]

[For speaker and event inquiries:  
Gabriella Kusz
[email protected]] 

SOURCE Digital Dollar Project

Also from this source

Digital Dollar Project Launches Retail CBDC Pilot with Western Union Focused on Cross-Border Payments

Digital Dollar Project Launches Retail CBDC Pilot with Western Union Focused on Cross-Border Payments

The Digital Dollar Project today announced the completion of a pilot study conducted in collaboration with The Western Union Company (Western Union), ...

The Digital Dollar Project Publishes a Risk Framework for Consideration of a U.S. CBDC

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) today released the first in a series of risk- and privacy- focused working papers, "Secure Adoption of a Digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.