Digital Domain Stacks Deck On Creative Leadership: Taps Karey Maltzahn To Lead Visual Effects, Visualization For Feature, Episodic Work

Digital Domain leads Nikos Kalaitzidis, Scott Meadows and Aladino Debert have expanded creative leadership positions. The team joins existing visual effects heavy-hitters including Matthew Butler, Kelly Port, Jay Barton, Dave Hodgins, Jan Philip Cramer and Steve Preeg. Collectively, they have more than 175 film and episodic credits.

As VP of Feature and Episodic Production, Karey Maltzahn will run client services for productions among multiple studio locations for Digital Domain, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, India and soon-to-open Montreal. As a leader in post-production for 20 years, she has successfully guided teams in commercials and features.

Industry veteran Nikos Kalaitzidis was elevated to VFX Supervisor. Kalaitzidis brings 22 years' experience in visual effects and has worked on more than 30 feature films, including Spiderman: Homecoming, The Fate of the Furious and Tron: Legacy. He recently led visual effects for Digital Domain on A Wrinkle in Time.

Head of Visualization Scott Meadows will lead motion capture, virtual production, pre and post visualization for Digital Domain. Meadows has led visualization projects for the last two decades, completing many blockbuster feature films, including Black Panther and Ready Player One. He aims to streamline all processes for visualization, motion capture and virtual production. Digital Domain is home to the largest volume motion capture stage in Los Angeles.

Creative Director and VFX Supervisor Aladino Debert will guide the creative and visual effects for episodic series work. With a strong background in the digital arts and visual effects, Debert is a creative force in the industry with more than 20 years of experience. He has been with Digital Domain since 2010 and has picked up numerous recognitions, including AICP, Clio and VES awards and an Emmy nomination. Recently, Debert was VFX Supervisor for multiple episodes of Black Sails and Outlander for STARZ, SpikeTV's The Mist, and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events for Netflix.

"Digital Domain has consistently created the highest level of visual effects, and our group of executive leaders and creative minds is unparalleled," said Daniel Seah, CEO, Digital Domain. "With a new era of visual effects-heavy television series, and the evolution of filmmaking technology, Digital Domain will seize all opportunities to continuously lead the quality of work."

About Digital Domain

Digital Domain creates transportive experiences that entertain, inform and inspire. The company is a pioneer in many fields, including visual effects, livestreaming landmark events in 360° virtual reality, building situational awareness applications, creating "virtual humans" for use in films and live events, and developing interactive content.

A creative force in visual effects and media applications, Digital Domain and its predecessor entities have brought artistry and technology to hundreds of motion pictures, commercials, video games, music videos and virtual reality experiences. Its groundbreaking visual effects appear in films such as Titanic, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and blockbusters The Fate of the Furious and Ready Player One. Staff artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Academy Awards, Clios, BAFTA awards and Cannes Lions.

Digital Domain has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, London, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 547).

Digital Domain: www.digitaldomain.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-domain-stacks-deck-on-creative-leadership-taps-karey-maltzahn-to-lead-visual-effects-visualization-for-feature-episodic-work-300624795.html

SOURCE Digital Domain

Related Links

http://www.digitaldomain.com/

