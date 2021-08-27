Digital Door Locks Market to Record $ 6.67 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Allegion Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Among Others | Analyzing Growth in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Technavio
Aug 27, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Door Locks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the digital door locks market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 6.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The diversified applications of digital door locks and the need for enhanced safety and privacy will be some of the key market drivers. However, the high cost of digital door locks will challenge market growth.
The digital door locks report is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and product (biometric digital locks and keypad locks). Moreover, APAC will be the leading region with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China being the key revenue-generating economy in the region.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Allegion Plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- ADT Inc.
- dormakaba International Holding AG
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
