Digital Driver's License Application LA Wallet Surpasses 1.5 million Users

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first mobile driver's license platform has over 1.5 million users as of October 2022. LA Wallet was the first legal digital driver's license app in the United States and was developed by Louisiana-based software development firm, Envoc. The platform allows residents to carry a legal digital version of their driver's license or state ID.

1.5 Million mDL Users plus other credentials A Legal Resident-centered Digital Wallet for any state

"The digital version of your driver's license is a legal form of identification and can be used at virtually any government or retail location statewide," says Staci Hoyt, the Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. "While LA Wallet has always offered Louisiana residents a legal, digital identification credential, HB54 makes LA Wallet an equivalent credential to a physical license or ID as passed in Louisiana's 2020 Second Extraordinary Session."

Residents can even renew their licenses within the app with just a few clicks. "During the pandemic, we made renewing and ordering duplicates available from any location. Eligible residents can renew their driver's license within the app so long as they are still in good standing," says Karen St. Germain, Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner. "If it is within 90 days of the license's expiration date and their license is valid with no suspensions, residents can quickly and easily renew their license within the LA Wallet app."

Retailers and agencies across the state use the LA Wallet app to verify residents' identity, age, and license status with a single scan. The app will validate, in real-time, both plastic and digital licenses using the "Scan" function without needing additional reader equipment.

The steady increase in usage and adoption from retailers and state agencies is getting the attention of other states. "Many states are looking for a proven and trusted path to launching a digital driver's license," says Sara Kelley, the project manager for LA Wallet at Envoc. "We have demonstrated the digital wallet platform to many states and even hosted visitors from other countries investigating digital credentials and interoperability."

As of October 2022, LA Wallet has over 1.5 million active users. It has issued more than 2.5 million digital credentials to Louisiana residents, which include Driver's Licenses & State IDs, SMART Health Cards, and Hunting & Fishing licenses. In a state of 4.6 million residents, over two-thirds of the adult drivers in Louisiana use LA Wallet. Read more about LA Wallet at lawallet.com.

About Envoc

Envoc is a privately owned, Louisiana-based software and application hosting firm specializing in complex software innovation, design, and delivery. Envoc is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, with a second location in Hammond, LA. Read more about Envoc at envoc.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lott

225-910-8239

[email protected]

SOURCE Envoc