Digital Edge Adds an Industry Expert to Its Leadership Team

News provided by

Digital Edge Marketing

26 Sep, 2023, 08:43 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge Marketing is excited to announce the hiring of Jaimie Hart as Vice President of Client Strategy. 

A dedicated marketing professional, Jaimie comes to the agency with over a decade of experience in tourism, hospitality and events and numerous notable accomplishments, including launching an award-winning groups and meetings brand campaign, innovative brand activations and pioneering the first destination-run meetings industry podcast. 

She most recently worked at a destination marketing organization, bolstering the DMO's groups and meetings marketing efforts by leading strategic initiatives that strengthened the destination's positioning in the market to drive revenue and economic growth. 

"I'm so thrilled to be joining the team at Digital Edge and supporting the industry-leading work DE is known for throughout the industry. Coming from a DMO, it's an amazing opportunity to continue working with colleagues and peers from across the tourism field and help DMO professionals develop groundbreaking B2B marketing in the vital groups & meetings segment," Jaimie said. 

In addition to her wealth of experience, knowledge and achievements, Jaimie brings a passion for marketing and relationship building. 

"We are delighted to welcome Jaimie to our team. We know her vast expertise will be a valuable asset as she works with our clients and moves our company forward," said Digital Edge Co-Founder Mya Surrency.

Jaimie joins VP of Client Strategy and Development Mae Bodine and VP of Client Strategy Kim Ritten in working with the agency's travel and tourism clients to execute digital marketing campaigns that meet their needs and see results. 

About Digital Edge
Digital Edge is a B2B-focused agency with the expertise to connect with today's planning professionals — in meetings, travel trade or sports — and affect ROI. For 12 years, Digital Edge has been providing cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, off-the-charts creativity and meetings expertise for the travel & tourism industry. Visit www.digitaledge.marketing to explore the B2B agency and its services further. 

Media Contact:
Kerrie Yancey
(833) 438-1110
[email protected] 

SOURCE Digital Edge Marketing

Also from this source

Digital Edge Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Marketing Agency for Travel & Tourism Industry Debuts New Website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.