Digital Edge Adds an Industry Expert to Its Leadership Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge Marketing is excited to announce the hiring of Jaimie Hart as Vice President of Client Strategy.

A dedicated marketing professional, Jaimie comes to the agency with over a decade of experience in tourism, hospitality and events and numerous notable accomplishments, including launching an award-winning groups and meetings brand campaign, innovative brand activations and pioneering the first destination-run meetings industry podcast.

She most recently worked at a destination marketing organization, bolstering the DMO's groups and meetings marketing efforts by leading strategic initiatives that strengthened the destination's positioning in the market to drive revenue and economic growth.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining the team at Digital Edge and supporting the industry-leading work DE is known for throughout the industry. Coming from a DMO, it's an amazing opportunity to continue working with colleagues and peers from across the tourism field and help DMO professionals develop groundbreaking B2B marketing in the vital groups & meetings segment," Jaimie said.

In addition to her wealth of experience, knowledge and achievements, Jaimie brings a passion for marketing and relationship building.

"We are delighted to welcome Jaimie to our team. We know her vast expertise will be a valuable asset as she works with our clients and moves our company forward," said Digital Edge Co-Founder Mya Surrency.

Jaimie joins VP of Client Strategy and Development Mae Bodine and VP of Client Strategy Kim Ritten in working with the agency's travel and tourism clients to execute digital marketing campaigns that meet their needs and see results.

About Digital Edge

Digital Edge is a B2B-focused agency with the expertise to connect with today's planning professionals — in meetings, travel trade or sports — and affect ROI. For 12 years, Digital Edge has been providing cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, off-the-charts creativity and meetings expertise for the travel & tourism industry. Visit www.digitaledge.marketing to explore the B2B agency and its services further.

