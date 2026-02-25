Digital Edge Enters a New Era as Go Fish Tourism + Business Events, Expanding B2B Focus & Integrated Marketing Capabilities

Bolstered by the integration prowess of fellow Agital companies, Go Fish Digital and REQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge, a long-standing leader in destination marketing and business events, today announced it is officially operating as Go Fish Tourism + Business Events, marking a strategic evolution designed to meet the changing needs of the travel and tourism industry.

Built on more than a decade of specialization in meetings, conventions, and B2B marketing for destinations, the new Go Fish Tourism + Business Events brand brings expanded capabilities, cross-industry expertise, and advanced technology to help travel and tourism organizations and clients compete more effectively.

Since joining Agital in 2024, Digital Edge collaborated closely with the company's portfolio, including Go Fish Digital and REQ, with REQ leading brand, research, and communications strategy and Go Fish driving performance, content, and analytics. The result is a more holistic marketing offering, combining strategy, brand and research, creative and content, advanced performance media and analytics capabilities, and PR and communications expertise into a cohesive system purpose-built for tourism and business events.

The integration unites a larger team of specialists trusted by brands across industries. It also introduces more advanced tech, including Go Fish's Barracuda, a proprietary suite of AI-powered tools for SEO, paid media, digital PR, content, and analytics, giving clients a competitive advantage.

"At Go Fish, we believe in simplifying integrated marketing through the power of one partner - Unifying AI-powered media and SEO expertise with strategic brand and creative capabilities," said David Dweck, President of Go Fish Digital. "Go Fish Tourism + Business Events allows us to bring that same integrated approach to travel and tourism brands, while adding deeper destination and B2B marketing expertise we didn't have before. It's an exciting step forward for our agency and the industry."

As destination marketing evolves, leisure and group business can no longer be separated. Leisure shapes perception. Perception drives consideration. Consideration fuels group business, made increasingly critical amid economic uncertainty and shifting travel behavior. At the same time, leisure brand awareness, destination reputation, and the in-market experience are increasingly influencing meeting planners and B2B decision-makers. Designed for this reality, Go Fish Tourism + Business Events offers a coordinated approach that works across audiences, channels, and objectives, helping destinations drive midweek business and stabilize demand year-round by connecting leisure, group, and business travel.

"This isn't the end of the Digital Edge story; it's the beginning of a more connected one," said Mya Surrency, Founder of Digital Edge. "One where our industry specialization and marketing scale work together. Where strategy and execution move as one. Where destinations and business event brands have a smarter, stronger partner by their side. We're proud of where we've been—and even more excited about what's ahead."

The Go Fish Tourism + Business Events brand identity is now live, with the launch ushering in a new era of tourism and business events work shaped by fresh thinking, advanced tactics, and tested approaches that elevate how destinations and travel and tourism organizations can achieve real-world results in today's marketing landscape.

About Go Fish Digital

Go Fish Digital is an integrated marketing agency that helps brands make complex marketing simple, and the simple powerful. By replacing inefficient fragmentation with unified focus, clients get coordinated campaigns with tangible outcomes.

