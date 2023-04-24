Digital Edge Wins 3 MUSE Creative Awards in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 100 years of collective experience in marketing for destination organizations, Digital Edge has succeeded in B2B creative work for clients through its growing team of bright marketers. The agency recently won three honors for the 2023 MUSE Creative Awards, including two Gold awards for 'Best Small Agency of the Year' and 'Best B2B Agency of the Year' and a Silver award for 'Best Microsite.'

As a crew of destination marketing professionals, the agency has always been the ever-powerful David amongst many Goliaths. Their custom approach in collaborating with clients to draw interest in hosting meetings and conventions is underscored by years of sweat and tears, number crunching and research and development that have landed Digital Edge a reputation across the country as THE agency to go to if you want to fill convention centers, hotels, unique venues and attractions alike.

How does an agency make a convention center stand out? When the venue is a vibe, and the digital marketing is on point, it makes for an award-winning campaign and microsite. In 2022, Digital Edge executed a microsite for the Palm Springs Convention Center, giving its group marketing and sales team an informative, colorful and exuberant tool for their sales process – one that creatively shared the center's capabilities and features.

Through extensive research, content creation, website design, video, illustration, animation and web development, this microsite brought to life the convention center experience, downtown amenities and unique offerings for meetings and conventions. In addition, the agency created planner resources and a comprehensive 'Convince Me' kit that effectively relayed the particulars for hosting a meeting or convention at the venue. Now, planners from around the world are picking up on the vibe and getting an idea of what it's like meeting in Palm Springs and experiencing the surrounding hotels and attractions – raising a glass and lifting the spirits and economy of Palm Springs' convention center and hospitality partners.

"We're proud of our family of marketing warriors who have built an exceptional culture and body of work," said Mya Surrency, Co-Founder of Digital Edge Marketing. From landing on the radars of destinations across the country and making the Inc. 5000 list for 'America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies' (two years in a row) to now adding a few more awesome awards, this destination marketing agency is just getting started.

To explore the agency further, visit DigitalEdge.marketing.

