Digital Education Content Market size to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc. and Cambridge University Press, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 00:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital education content market is estimated to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.52%. The digital education content market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer digital education content market are 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc., Cambridge University Press, City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edmentum Inc., Edutech, Graham Holdings Co., Guild Education Inc., Hurix System Pvt. Ltd., Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Pearson Plc, Swift Elearning Services Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udacity Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Oxford University Press, and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Education Content Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Education Content Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • 2U Inc. - The company offers digital education content for subjects such as Architecture, Art and Culture, Biology and Life Sciences, Business and Management, and Chemistry.
  • Cambridge University Press - The company offers digital education content such as State Capture and Rent-Seeking in Benin, China, and the WTO, and Between Forbearance and Audacity.
  • City and Guilds Group - The company offers digital education content under the brand, KINEO
  • The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is expected to account for 47% of the global market share growth by 2027. The main contributor to the growth in North America's market is the US, Canada, and Mexico. To enhance learning participation and foster interaction among students, education institutions in the US are increasingly moving toward digital material in their classrooms. 

 Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices
  • Key Trend - Rising influence of data analytics in digital education
  • Major Challenges - Inadequate cybersecurity measures

 Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into K-12 and higher education. The market share growth by the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. For K to 12 schools, several companies offer digital textbooks covering a variety of subjects. For example, Discovery Education offers Techbook digital textbooks for subjects such as science and mathematics.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports

The test preparation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 46,860.24 million. 

The Europe-E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.81 billion.

Digital Education Content Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.52%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.61

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Moto Taxi Service Market to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis to drive the growth- Technavio

Moto Taxi Service Market to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in popularity of electric moto taxis to drive the growth- Technavio

The moto taxi service market is expected to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at...
Retail Colocation Market to grow by USD 28.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising demand for retail colocation facilities- Technavio

Retail Colocation Market to grow by USD 28.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising demand for retail colocation facilities- Technavio

The "retail colocation market by end-user (SMEs and large enterprises), industry application (IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.