Digital Education Content Market size to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc. and Cambridge University Press, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital education content market is estimated to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.52%. The digital education content market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer digital education content market are 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc., Cambridge University Press, City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edmentum Inc., Edutech, Graham Holdings Co., Guild Education Inc., Hurix System Pvt. Ltd., Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Pearson Plc, Swift Elearning Services Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udacity Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Oxford University Press, and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd..

Company Offering:

2U Inc. - The company offers digital education content for subjects such as Architecture, Art and Culture, Biology and Life Sciences, Business and Management, and Chemistry.

The company offers digital education content for subjects such as Architecture, Art and Culture, Biology and Life Sciences, Business and Management, and Chemistry. Cambridge University Press - The company offers digital education content such as State Capture and Rent-Seeking in Benin , China , and the WTO, and Between Forbearance and Audacity.

The company offers digital education content such as State Capture and Rent-Seeking in , , and the WTO, and Between Forbearance and Audacity. City and Guilds Group - The company offers digital education content under the brand, KINEO

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to account for 47% of the global market share growth by 2027. The main contributor to the growth in North America's market is the US, Canada , and Mexico . To enhance learning participation and foster interaction among students, education institutions in the US are increasingly moving toward digital material in their classrooms.

Impactful driver- rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices

rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices Key Trend - Rising influence of data analytics in digital education

- Rising influence of data analytics in digital education Major Challenges - Inadequate cybersecurity measures

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into K-12 and higher education. The market share growth by the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. For K to 12 schools, several companies offer digital textbooks covering a variety of subjects. For example, Discovery Education offers Techbook digital textbooks for subjects such as science and mathematics.

Digital Education Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.52% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.61 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

