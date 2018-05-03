Digital Education Leader Receives Approval for Math, Electives, and CTE Courses Including Custom Virginia Courses

"Preparing students for success after high school requires the critical thinking and problem-solving that will help them navigate educational and career pathways after graduation," said Matt Given, President and CEO of Odysseyware and its parent company, Glynlyon. "The team at Odysseyware understands the importance of creating materials that meet the unique needs of each student, including opportunities for STEM and CTE college and career preparation. We're looking forward to offering these approved courses for VA learners."

This fall marks the launch of Profile of a Virginia Graduate, with the graduating class of 2022, an initiative developed in 2016 by Governor Terry McAuliffe to outline the skills that students need to succeed in postsecondary education and the workforce, and serve as a framework for redesigning the high school experience. These newly approved Odysseyware support the goals of the initiative, which includes a focus on workplace skills and career exploration opportunities in addition to content knowledge. New math options include Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, and Trigonometry, while elective and CTE options include titles such as Essentials of Communication, Psychology, Music Appreciation, STEM and Problem Solving, and Small Business Entrepreneurship.

"In an increasingly dynamic economy, expanding access to courses that help students develop critical content knowledge and career and technical competencies is more important than ever," said Given. "We are dedicated to supporting the success of the whole learner, which is why we are thrilled to continue to grow our digital offerings in Virginia and equip students with the tools to succeed in college, career, and life."

About Odysseyware

Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, Odysseyware is an innovative, multimedia-enriched online curriculum. The Odysseyware personalized instructional tools provide 21st-century educational solutions by offering the core subjects of math, English language arts, history, geography, and science along with enriching electives, CTE, placement testing, diagnostics, and professional development. Odysseyware partners with districts across the country to offer the award-winning content and user-friendly, data-rich Odysseyware platform are accessed by more than 6,000 educators and 70,000 students daily in schools across the United States.

