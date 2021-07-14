Digital Education Market Size To Reach $77.23 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 30.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital education market size is expected to reach USD 77.23 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2028. The education industry has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional exam-oriented learning to personalized and interactive learning in recent years. As digitization continues to penetrate the education industry, the latest technologies and new and creative techniques are being used to deliver knowledge and educational content, thereby transforming learning and development into a lifelong process. Looking forward to the future, digital education is predicted to benefit several beneficiaries across various geographies, demographics, ages, and socioeconomic conditions.

Key Insights & Findings:

Digital technology can improve access to education. Learners are increasingly shifting toward eBooks that can be accessed online from anywhere across the globe. Digital content is comparatively easy to generate than printed content, which tends to incur higher production costs

Digital books are available in different languages and can be easily translated and retrieved by a wider user base. Moreover, learners, especially with physical disabilities, can listen to the educational content in an audio format to improve their vocabulary and encourage better interpretive reading

Enhancing student engagement is emerging as a prime concern for educators. Hence, market players are responding to such concerns by introducing advanced interactive whiteboards and are shifting from projector-based displays to touch screen displays. Such initiatives are encouraging active learning and developing critical readiness skills into the learners

To gain a competitive edge in the market, players have started adopting the client base expansion strategy by raising funds for the development of their platform. For instance, in November 2020 , Udacity, Inc. raised USD 75 million in the form of a debt facility. The company will be using the funding amount to invest in its online course platform to attract more business customers

Read 101 page market research report, "Digital Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Course Type (Business Management, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics), By Learning Type (Self-paced, Instructor-led), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' by Grand View Research.

Digital education has changed the way people are pursuing learning. The interactive, flexible, high-quality, and collaborative learning facilitated by online learning platforms is particularly stimulating the growth of digital learning. Digital learning also provides users with the flexibility to take courses at their convenience. Hence, several institutions are offering online learning to their students. Corporates are also adopting online training modules for training their employees and helping them in upgrading their skill sets. Digital learning can also help overcome the barriers associated with the conventional teaching approach, such as the difference in the pace of learning of different students.

Education institutes have adopted digital learning to improve the efficiency of various processes, such as tracking students, reducing operational costs, and enhancing safety and security while providing information tools for teachers, administration staff, students, and researchers. Progressive educational institutions are looking forward to adopting the latest technology to transform the learning environment and merge the physical and virtual world to derive better student outcomes. The global market is a rapidly growing sector with companies spanning from early-stage start-ups to publicly traded organizations. The market is gaining a lot of attention from seasoned industry participants and generalist investors, primarily across the three main categories, i.e., K-12, higher education, and corporate learning. Each sector is unique and has different funding mechanisms, end users, and buyers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital education market based on course type, learning type, end-user, and region:

Digital Education Course Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)



Business Management



Others

Digital Education Learning Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Self-paced



Instructor-led

Digital Education End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Academic Institutions & Individuals



Enterprises

Digital Education Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of Digital Education Market

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

Pluralsight LLC

Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Edureka)

Udacity, Inc.

Udemy, Inc.

Miriadax

Jigsaw Academy

Iversity

Intellipaat

