Digital Education Market size worth $ 57.19 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 28.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Digital Education Market Size By Learning Type, By Course Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Digital Education Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Education Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.70% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 57.19 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Digital Education Market: Growing Demand and Key Players Shaping the Education Industry Landscape

The technologically enhanced learning (TEL) or e-learning market, also known as the digital education market, is expanding significantly as a result of new teaching strategies and developments in digital technology. This innovative method of teaching and learning blends in-person instruction with online activities and flipped classrooms to give students rich, engaging educational experiences.

Market Outlook and Drivers:

The availability of the internet and network connection are always being improved, which is driving up demand for digital education. The Digital Education Market rise is further fueled by the growing use of connected devices in the education sector, such as smartphones and tablets. Additionally, the move towards microlearning and improved scalability presents exciting potential for corporate growth in this industry.

Market Dynamics: The Digital Education Market popularity is seen from the demand for customised material from business vendors to supplement existing curriculum from educational institutions. It is projected that collaborations between educational institutions and industry players, such as Adobe Systems' Creative Cloud Libraries, will fuel the continued expansion of the digital education business.

But the Digital Education Market also has to deal with issues like data security, safety, and a lack of direct regulation. Despite these challenges, ongoing technological development has given rise to digital classrooms, creating new market opportunities for companies that already provide online learning services.

Regionally, North America is a major and quick adopter of contemporary educational platforms. Strong coordination between the government and network sectors, as well as tactical alliances between providers of digital education and research experts, are credited for the region's expansion. These collaborations fuel the creation and application of cutting-edge educational solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players: The digital education market has a competitive environment, and a number of major companies are helping it grow. Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, and iversity are a few of the well-known organisations in the sector.

Market Share and Ranking Analysis: As the industry expands, it is anticipated that the market shares of important companies will grow. These firms' market positioning and prominence in the digital education market will probably be influenced by their innovative offers and strategic development initiatives.

Thanks to improvements in digital technology and more access to the internet, the digital education market is expanding at a phenomenal rate. Microlearning and the use of linked devices both contribute to market increase. Even though there are difficulties, cooperation between academic institutions and market vendors will promote a positive vision for the future of the digital education sector. North America is leading the world in the adoption of cutting-edge educational platforms, showing the potential for further development and revolutionizing how we teach and learn.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Digital Education Market into Learning Type, Course Type, End-User, And Geography.

Digital Education Market, by Learning Type

Instructor-Led Online Education



Self-Paced Online Education

Digital Education Market, by Course Type

Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses



Science and Technology Courses



Others

Digital Education Market, by End User

Academic Institutions



Enterprises



Government Organizations



Individual Learners



Others

Digital Education Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research