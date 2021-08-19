Digital Educational Publishing Market from Publishing Industry to Witness Growth of Dominant Vendors Including Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA and Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Download FREE Sample

Digital Educational Publishing Market: Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers

Major digital education content publishers in the market are adopting innovative strategies to promote their products and services among students and faculty. For instance, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. launched a new subscription model called Cengage Unlimited. It offered full access to more than 675 courses and 20,000 digital titles in 70 disciplines at the cost of USD 119.99 per semester. The Cengage Unlimited subscription model attracted many educational institutions such as the University of Missouri, Liberty University, and Ultimate Medical Academy during August-November 2018. Similarly, VitalSource Technologies LLC announced its plans to simplify its courseware integrations by eliminating access barriers for users and streamline the administrative setup for institutions. Such innovative strategies are helping vendors to expand their customer base, thereby fueling the growth of the global digital educational publishing market.

As per Technavio, the growing support for digital education through government initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Digital Educational Publishing Market: Growing support for digital education through government initiatives

Governments across the world are taking various initiatives to boost the penetration of digital technologies in the education sector. For instance, the EC announced the Digital Education Action Plan for the development of digital competence in the education sector in the EU member countries. The plan primarily focuses on the adoption of digital technology devices in educational institutions and the development of digital literacy and skills in students. Similarly, developing countries such as China and India are promoting the use of technology-enabled education through various programs. Many such government support initiatives are boosting the growth of the global digital educational publishing market.

"Factors including a surging shift toward content customization and the growing influence of data analytics in digital education will further aid in proliferating the market growth during the forecast period," according to Technavio.

Digital Educational Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital educational publishing market by End-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the digital educational publishing market in 2020, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth of 41% due to the growing adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) policy, particularly in the US and Canada.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

