Digital Educational Publishing Market size in Europe to increase by USD 4.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; Ashwell Publishing Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital educational publishing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 4.41 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are notably driving the digital educational publishing market in Europe. However, factors such as the high availability of open-source material may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Digital textbooks, Digital assessment books, and Others) and End-user (K-12, Higher education, and Corporate and skill-based). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the digital educational publishing market in Europe including Ashwell Publishing Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Inc., Eurospan Furniture Sdn. Bhd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Book Group Inc., Haremi Ltd., Klett Gruppe, Learnetic SA, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, Pendragon Educational Publishers, Sanoma Corp., Straive, Thomson Reuters Corp., University of Oxford, Westchester Publishing Services, Westermann GmbH and Co.KG, and Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA.

Ashwell Publishing Ltd. - The company offers digital educational publishing solutions such as hybrid publishing contracts and traditional contracts.

The digital textbooks segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of digital textbooks has been increasing in popularity as a substitute for printed textbooks in K-12, higher education, and corporate settings. This is largely due to the increasing cost of printed textbooks in Europe over the past few years. As a result, students are turning to digital textbooks as a more affordable alternative. This shift has had a significant impact on the revenues of major publishers such as Pearson Plc and Cengage Learning Inc. To meet the demand for digital textbooks, vendors are expanding their digital offerings for the education sector, providing a wide range of digital textbooks in various fields such as Humanities and Social Sciences, Math and Science, and Professional and Career areas.

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist the digital educational publishing market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the digital educational publishing market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe companies

The publishing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.35 billion.

The Europe - E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.81 billion.

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 4.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.41

