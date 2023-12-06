Digital Educational Publishing Market size in Europe to increase by USD 4.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; Ashwell Publishing Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital educational publishing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 4.41 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are notably driving the digital educational publishing market in Europe. However, factors such as the high availability of open-source material may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Digital textbooks, Digital assessment books, and Others) and End-user (K-12, Higher education, and Corporate and skill-based). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the digital educational publishing market in Europe including Ashwell Publishing Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Inc., Eurospan Furniture Sdn. Bhd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Book Group Inc., Haremi Ltd., Klett Gruppe, Learnetic SA, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, Pendragon Educational Publishers, Sanoma Corp., Straive, Thomson Reuters Corp., University of Oxford, Westchester Publishing Services, Westermann GmbH and Co.KG, and Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA.

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Ashwell Publishing Ltd. - The company offers digital educational publishing solutions such as hybrid publishing contracts and traditional contracts. 

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe 2024-2028: Segmentation

  • Product
    The digital textbooks segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of digital textbooks has been increasing in popularity as a substitute for printed textbooks in K-12, higher education, and corporate settings. This is largely due to the increasing cost of printed textbooks in Europe over the past few years. As a result, students are turning to digital textbooks as a more affordable alternative. This shift has had a significant impact on the revenues of major publishers such as Pearson Plc and Cengage Learning Inc. To meet the demand for digital textbooks, vendors are expanding their digital offerings for the education sector, providing a wide range of digital textbooks in various fields such as Humanities and Social Sciences, Math and Science, and Professional and Career areas.

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the digital educational publishing market in Europe growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital educational publishing market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe companies

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 4.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.41

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by End-user 

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

