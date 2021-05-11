Digital Educational Publishing Market to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the digital educational publishing market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
K-12 segment led the digital educational publishing market in 2020.
- What is the major driver in the market?
The expeditious penetration of smartphone devices will drive the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a rate of almost 16% during the next few years.
- What is the YOY Growth in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 14.45%.
- How big is the North American market?
41% of the growth will originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the expeditious penetration of smartphone devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open-source materials likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital educational publishing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital Educational Publishing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Corporate And Skill-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital educational publishing market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Educational Publishing Market Size
- Digital Educational Publishing Market Trends
- Digital Educational Publishing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing government initiatives to improve digital education technology as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital educational publishing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital educational publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital educational publishing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital educational publishing market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
