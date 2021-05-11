Digital Educational Publishing Market to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

K-12 segment led the digital educational publishing market in 2020.

K-12 segment led the digital educational publishing market in 2020.

The expeditious penetration of smartphone devices will drive the market.

The expeditious penetration of smartphone devices will drive the market.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of almost 16% during the next few years.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of almost 16% during the next few years.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 14.45%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 14.45%.

41% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the expeditious penetration of smartphone devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open-source materials likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital educational publishing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Educational Publishing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

K-12



Higher Education



Corporate And Skill-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital educational publishing market report covers the following areas:

Digital Educational Publishing Market Size

Digital Educational Publishing Market Trends

Digital Educational Publishing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing government initiatives to improve digital education technology as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital educational publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital educational publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital educational publishing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital educational publishing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery in the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Lagardere SCA

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Scholastic Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

