Digital Efficiency Consulting Group (DECG) Officially Launches

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Efficiency Consulting Group (DECG), founded in 2020, today announced its official full-time launch. DECG brings a practical and tested, yet unusual approach to workflow redesign, operational clarity, and digital efficiency to organizations across the US. DECG helps teams uncover where work is slowing down, quantify the impact, and deliver decision-ready options that internal teams can implement with confidence. Learn more at www.thedecg.com.

DECG's core belief is simple: small improvements create real change. Rather than recommending massive rip-and-replace initiatives, DECG focuses on smaller targeted adjustments that remove friction from day-to-day operations, reduce rework, and improve decision speed, often with minimal disruption. Bottom line… Get more done for less.

"Most companies don't need a reinvention, they need a few smart fixes in the right places," said David Carneal, Founder of DECG, with over 25+ years experience. "Many years ago I was able to flip a switch in a company's system and generate nearly $500,000 in annual revenue. It was already part of their business model, but when employees turned off the process for various reasons, they'd forget to turn it back on. Turning it on and automating the reactivation of that process led to a significant increase in revenue. That's what DECG does: find the hidden 'off switches' inside workflows and help teams turn them into reliable, repeatable wins."

DECG's advisory work centers on three core areas:

CX and workflows (reducing handoffs, approvals, and status-chasing)

Operations and process analysis (manufacturing, distribution, and cross-team execution)

Data integrity and analytics visibility (cleaner inputs, clearer reporting)



"DECG brings uncommon clarity to messy operational realities," said Mark Cosgrove, Founder of Doctors Own Design. "David has a knack for finding the small process fixes that free up real time and create real savings. We've partnered with him again because the results stick, and they show up fast."

"Operational improvements usually fail when they're too big, too fast, or too disconnected from how teams really work," said Richard Southwick, Occularium. "DECG's focus on small, high-leverage changes is exactly what most organizations need. You'll feel progress quickly, and the benefits compound."



DECG offers introductory discovery calls for organizations looking to reduce operational drag, improve workflow reliability, and identify efficiency wins that don't require months of disruption. More information is available at www.thedecg.com.

