Digital Empathy and Fetchit Announce Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two fast growing firms in the veterinary industry have announced a strategic partnership. Digital Empathy, the award-winning branding, web design and marketing company, and Fetchit, the popular customer experience tool, will begin integrating their products and sales efforts.

"We live in an age of increasing corporatization and commoditization. Ironically, it is harder than ever for the independent veterinary practice to build meaningful and sustainable bonds with local pet owners. We exist to change that," said Robert Sanchez, founder and CEO of Digital Empathy.

"Dr. Hank Wright is an industry visionary, and his product is a first mover in this space. Teaming up with the innovators at Fetchit will accelerate our ability to help veterinary practices acquire and strengthen bonds with customers. This partnership opens the door to transformative reporting tools. Now, we can interface directly with a hospital's practice management software and will ultimately track true CAC and LTV across marketing channels. This is the holy grail of marketing."

The partnership is a highly anticipated move for Digital Empathy, who has quickly become a white-hot name in the industry.

"As veterinarians, we build our practices to deliver exceptional medical care to pets. Our practices thrive when we provide unmatched and personalized customer service with every interaction. This must occur on the very first phone call. Digital Empathy shares our belief in creating a customer-centric culture before the pet owner even steps through the door. The most important question we must always be asking is how are we making a customer feel," said Dr. Hank Wright, CEO of Fetchit.

"We see a world where we integrate expert medical care with a truly tailored customer service experience. The early returns on the data are extremely exciting. More patient visits, fewer missed appointments, and actionable business insights on call volume reporting by the day and the hour. We are breathing rarified air."

"This is a profound step forward for the industry. Disruption is coming," said Sanchez.

About Digital Empathy

Digital Empathy helps veterinary practices attract their ideal clients through sophisticated branding and marketing. With the mantra: Speak Differently, Digital Empathy works with independent practices to reach local pet owners in a way that connects with them on an emotional and instinctual level. The company provides branded and storyboarded websites, search marketing, social coaching, content marketing, and more.

About Fetchit

Fetchit provides detailed caller information as soon as the phone rings and brings up the caller's medical chart as the phone rings. This gives your office simple, easy-to-use software that helps implement efficiency, personalized client service, and knowledge when engaging their own customers at the time of an incoming call. Say goodbye to impersonal greetings that lose client's trust, waste valuable time, and cause clinics to lose out on an unmatched competitive advantage.

