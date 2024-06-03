Digital English Language Learning Market, 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital english language learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.58 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Segments Covered End-user (Non academic learners and Academic learners), Deployment (On premises and Cloud based), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered 51Talk Online Education Group, Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, VIPKID HK Ltd., Voxy Inc., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd.

Region Outlook

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 38%. to the growth of the global market. The Digital English Language Learning Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the integration of English language education into school curricula has fueled the expansion of the Digital English Language Learning Market. Schools have been adopting Learning Management Systems (LMS), Cloud-based Learning, and Subscription Models to cater to the rising demand for flexible and personalized education.

Digital platforms offer Video Lessons, Real-time Feedback, and Bilingual Education, making English language learning more accessible and effective. Moreover, Online Tutoring through applications like VIPKid and DaDaABC, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), and Digital Assessments have transformed the learning landscape. Blended Learning, which combines traditional classroom methods with digital tools, has gained popularity.

Courseware, Learning Analytics, Peer Learning, Self-paced Learning, and Synchronous Learning are essential components of this approach. Interactive Whiteboards, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Cross-platform Learning provide immersive experiences. Social Learning, Collaboration Tools, and Language Labs foster a community-driven approach. Online Exams, Proctoring Tools, and Digital Certification ensure accountability and credibility. Webinars, Podcasting, and Knowledge Bases offer diverse learning formats.

Interactive Exercises, Online Communities, Digital Homework, and Resource Libraries facilitate continuous learning. Skill Development, Mobile Apps, E-books, Digital Flashcards, Pronunciation Tools, and Grammar Checkers cater to individual needs.

The digital English language learning market in APAC is expanding due to schools' investment in digital platforms and cloud solutions. China's online English tutorial apps, like VIPKid and DaDaABC, drive growth. High demand for English language trainers in Japan and the need for cross-border communication fuel the trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional language learning but accelerated the adoption of online digital English language learning. Post-pandemic, the increasing number of multinational companies offering digital language software and the rebound of businesses contribute to market growth.

The corporate sector, a significant part of the non-academic learner segment, requires digital English language courses due to extensive corporate communication and international business operations. Diversity in workforces and increased online communication heighten this need. IELTS and TOEFL are widely used as language proficiency benchmarks, driving demand for digital English language learning. Technological advancements enable self-paced learning and cloud-based programs, while mobile applications deliver study materials. Blended learning combines classroom and digital methods, positively impacting market growth during the forecast period.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the English language learning market is experiencing significant growth. E-learning platforms are revolutionizing language proficiency development through Mobile Learning, Virtual Classrooms, and AI Tutors. Adaptive Learning technologies ensure Personalized Learning experiences, while Interactive Content, Gamification, and Digital Literacy keep learners engaged. Cloud-based Learning enables accessibility from anywhere, and Blended Learning combines the best of traditional and online methods.

Courseware, Learning Analytics, and Peer Learning foster collaborative and effective learning. Self-paced and Synchronous Learning cater to diverse learner needs, while Asynchronous Learning allows flexibility. Digital Certification validates achievements, and Microlearning facilitates bite-sized learning. Interactive Whiteboards, Virtual Reality, and Video Lessons add immersive elements to the learning experience. Real-time Feedback and Content Management ensure continuous improvement.

The Digital English Language Learning Market encompasses various solutions and technologies designed to teach and improve English language skills in a digital format. These offerings range from language learning apps and software to online courses and virtual classrooms. The market caters to diverse demographics, including students, professionals, and individuals seeking to expand their linguistic abilities.

Digital language learning platforms provide flexibility, accessibility, and affordability, making them a popular choice for language learners worldwide. Features such as interactive activities, gamification, and personalized learning paths enhance the learning experience. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing globalization, the need for effective communication in business, and the widespread availability of digital technologies.

