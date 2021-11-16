Digital English Language Learning Market size to grow by USD 12.38 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots as Key Trend | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global digital English language learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances and product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Pearson Plc - In November 2019, the company acquired Lumerit Education LLC, an ed-tech company that helps address the issues of college degree completion and affordability in the consumer and corporate markets.



The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Press Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

eSplice Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the digital English language learning market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 45% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as China, the US, India, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for digital English language learning during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The use of artificial intelligence and chatbots is one of the prominent trends that is likely to drive the market growth. Vendors in the market are focusing on incorporating AI and chatbots in their offerings to provide customized learning solutions for students. It also helps educators track student progress, which is revolutionizing digital teaching methods and digital language learning solutions. Also, the use of chatbots that aid in personalized dialogue exchange is enhancing the learning experience. Such developments are expected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

However, the introduction of hearables and potential innovations in the global wearable devices market is expected to hamper the market growth. The excessive adoption of smart wearables such as smartwatches, wristbands, smart footwear, jewelry, and wearable cameras have led to the development of language translation and interpretation devices, also known as hearables. They are used as in-ear devices and facilitate the instant translation of languages. The introduction of these devices is expected to reduce growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Digital English language learning Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

