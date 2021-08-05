Digital English Language Learning Market: The Positioning of Vendors like- Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., will be Dominant during the Forecast Period
Digital English Language Learning Market growth to accelerate at 17% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Increased Number of Language Learning Start-Ups to boost growth | Technavio
Aug 05, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital English language learning market is set to grow by USD 12.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants. Although the adoption of English as a global language will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital English Language Learning Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Non-Academic Learners
- Academic Learners
- Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the digital English language learning market in the education services industry include Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital English Language Learning Market size
- Digital English Language Learning Market trends
- Digital English Language Learning Market industry analysis
The digital English language learning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased number of language learning start-ups will offer immense growth opportunities. However, innovations in the wearable devices market will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the digital English language learning market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital English language learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital English language learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors
